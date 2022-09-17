Read full article on original website
Rangers' Nick Solak: Done for season
Solak is done for the season due to a right foot fracture, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. A roster move will come Tuesday. Solak, 27, has been at least 10 percent worse than a league-average hitter in each of the last three seasons, which is a problem given that he is supposed to be a bat-first player. He will look to stick with the Rangers organization as a bench piece, but it would not be surprising if he were traded or cast off the 40-man roster this offseason.
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Quality start Tuesday
Cease allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Tuesday. Cease limited the damage to an Austin Hedges sacrifice fly in the second inning despite allowing more than five or more baserunners for a third straight start. Cease has logged quality starts in four of his last five outings and still appears to be one of the best pitchers in the American League, though he's faded a bit from his midseason peak. The right-hander owns a 2.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 217:71 K:BB through 173 innings across 30 starts. He's tentatively set for a favorable home start versus the Tigers in his next outing.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Arozarena is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports. Arozarena returned Monday from an illness but will get another day off Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Christian Bethancourt will start at designated hitter and bat eighth.
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Ruled out for season
Rogers is dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain and will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers exited Saturday's start against the Nationals due to his lat issue and will be unavailable for the final few weeks of the regular season. However, his strain is considered relatively minor, so it seems likely that he'll be able to have a relatively normal offseason program. After posting a career-best 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 133 innings last season, the southpaw struggled to replicate his results in 2022, generating a 5.47 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 107 innings over 23 starts.
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing from 60 feet
Sanchez (shoulder) is throwing from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez has spent the last two seasons recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July of 2021. He was slated to face hitters in early August but had his rehab process paused due to shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot in late August. While he won't return to game action during the 2022 campaign, it's encouraging to see Sanchez throwing once again.
Draymond Green reveals why Warriors players thought Steve Kerr was 'out of his mind' when he took over in 2014
After two straight playoff appearances and a 51-win season, the Warriors firing Mark Jackson in the summer of 2014 was, for some, a surprising move. As has been well chronicled in the time since, Jackson's dismissal was about more than basketball. But beneath the veil of a perennial punchline franchise ascending into the realm of respectability, there were basketball concerns as well.
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Avoiding surgery
Soler (back) won't require offseason surgery and will take part in core-strengthening work for the next three weeks before resuming baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler has already been shut down for the 2022 season, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his strengthening work over the...
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Ineffective against Brewers
Carrasco tossed four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He did factor into the decision. Carrasco didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, surrendering three runs in the second inning on four hits and a walk. He was able to follow up the difficult frame with two scoreless innings before being removed from the contest after the fourth. The poor outing snapped a two-game quality start streak for the right-hander. Since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 4, Carrasco has produced a 2.89 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 18.2 frames in four starts.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Barely plays Sunday
Golladay was not targeted in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay barely saw the field as the Giants opened with a second straight victory. After signing a lucrative contract with New York last offseason, it now appears Golladay has fallen down the pecking order, opening the door for David Sills to get involved Sunday. With a Monday night game against the Cowboys looming in Week 3, Golladay's value is trending in the wrong direction.
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Exits Sunday's matchup
Schmidt was removed from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the eighth inning due to an apparent foot/ankle injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Schmidt allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out four in 2.1 relief innings Sunday, and he was hit by a comebacker with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. He immediately exited the game but was able to walk off the field under his own power. It's not yet clear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Takes batting practice
Bryant (foot) took batting practice ahead of Monday's game against the Giants, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Bryant has been taking swings and increasing his activity level over the last week, and it was encouraging to see him face live pitching Monday. He hopes he'll be able to rejoin the Rockies prior to the end of the regular season, but it's possible that he requires a rehab assignment prior to being activated.
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Pitches two scoreless
Ashby pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two in Tuesday's loss to the Mets. He did not factor into the decision. Ashby was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's start following a shoulder injury and he was able to hold the Mets scoreless over two frames. The left-hander wasn't expected to handle a full workload and was removed from the contest after tossing 41 pitches. Prior to heading to the IL, Ashby had struggled to a 6.89 ERA over 15.2 innings in his previous three starts. Overall, the 24-year-old owns a 4.48 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 118 punchouts over 98.1 frames in 24 appearances this season including 18 starts.
Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Up as 29th man
Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno to serve as the 29th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. He last threw three innings Saturday at Triple-A, so he could be available to log a few innings in relief if either Zach Davies or Drey Jameson get chased in their starts. Uceta, 24, has a 5.04 ERA at Triple-A and a 5.82 ERA in the majors this season.
Giants' Leonard Williams: Set for MRI
Williams (knee) is set for an MRI on Monday that should reveal further clarity on the extent of his injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. There is hope within the Giants' organization that Williams avoided a significant injury in Sunday's win over the Panthers, but Monday's imaging should provide more clarity to his status. The 28-year-old has played through injuries in the past and will likely push to return to the field as soon as possible.
Pirates' Jason Delay: Drives in pair
Delay went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Yankees. Delay delivered a two-RBI double in the sixth inning to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead. Two frames later, he came around to score after reaching base on a free pass. Delay has served as the Pirates' primary catcher since Aug. 4, though he's hit just .188 with three RBI and 10 runs scored across 85 at-bats since.
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Returns to action
Newman (undisclosed) is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth Tuesday against the Yankees. He missed almost a week with an undisclosed issue, but Newman re-enters the fold for a two-game series in New York. The righty-hitting infielder is hitting .207 with zero extra-base hits and one steal in 10 games this month.
Rockies' Connor Joe: Goes deep Sunday
Joe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Joe's playing time has almost completely dried up in September, but he's been in the lineup for two of the last three games. His homer Sunday was his first since Aug. 19, though he saw just 16 at-bats across seven games in that span. It was his seventh homer of the year to go with 27 RBI, 54 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .241/.343/.362 slash line across 458 plate appearances. The uptick in playing time for Joe is likely due to Michael Toglia being mired in an 0-for-18 slump.
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Activated, heads to Triple-A
Hildenberger (undisclosed) was reinstated from Double-A Richmond's 60-day injured list Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. Hildenberger, who had been sidelined all season before making one rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 5 and another at Single-A San Jose on Sept. 11, finally looks to be healthy again. He'll look to end the injury-plagued campaign on a high note at Triple-A with the hope of earning another minor-league deal with the Giants or another organization heading into 2023.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On base twice in return
Raleigh (thumb) went 1-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Angels on Saturday. Raleigh needed just one game off to recover from his jammed left thumb, reentering the lineup Saturday with a productive effort. The 25-year-old is putting together a serviceable September, posting a middling .243 average but complementing it with a .912 OPS thanks in large part to five extra-base hits (one double, four home runs) across 41 plate appearances.
Cubs' Wade Miley: Hit hard in loss
Miley (1-1) allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits across three innings to take the loss Monday against the Marlins. He walked two and struck out two. The silver lining is that four of the runs he allowed were unearned, but Miley still struggled in this one, allowing two home runs across his three innings of work. This was just the seventh start of the season for the veteran, who missed time with elbow and shoulder injuries. Miley is in line to start again Sunday against the Pirates. The lefty is likely to make one more appearance this year after that, then turn his attention toward what he hopes is better health in 2023.
