Marvel Studios has been on a roll for over ten years since their launch with Iron Man (2008) and they're showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has been ramping up the number of productions they do a year with them releasing more than six projects via the theater and the Disney+ streaming service. Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been or will be released this year with the latter wrapping up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio will conclude the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secrets Wars. One fan has an idea of where Marvel could go with Thor after the Multiverse Saga, and it has to do with a change in his mantle. According to this fan theory on Reddit, as Chris Hemsworth gets older, Thor will take over the mantle of Odin and give his Thor mantle to a much younger character.

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO