Polygon
She-Hulk’s fashion designer, Luke Jacobson, outdoes even the deepest Marvel cameo deep cuts
It may seem like every installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether TV episode or movie, comes with something to make fans go “Oooh, Easter egg!” But in its fifth episode, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might have become the crowned monarch of Marvel Comics deep cuts. Ladies and...
ComicBook
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Drops Major Update About Upcoming Film
Work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is about to start in earnest, with Jeff Loveness set to start writing the script to the next Avengers team-up sooner than expected. The Rick & Morty alumnus was tapped to pen the script earlier this month and now, a new report suggests he'll start scripting the blockbuster in two weeks.
Disney+’s ‘She-Hulk’ blatantly lied — and an update on Daredevil’s cameo
After loads of cameos, from Mark Ruffalo to Megan Thee Stallion, fans are still waiting for Daredevil to show up.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Fans prepare to be disappointed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ while predicting a win for Wolverine
Happy Sunday, superhero prognosticators, it’s time for another Marvel news roundup. With this weekend being relatively quiet for MCU updates, fans have decided to use their Time Stones to predict the future. And they’ve come to the conclusion that the grand finale of the Multiverse Saga may actually end up being a big disappointment, as well as pondering whether Wolverine’s long-awaited return will finally deliver something we’ve been dreaming of seeing in live-action for over two decades now.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns Give Wolverine, Blade, and Magik New Costumes and Powers
Wolverine, Blade, and Magik are getting supernatural upgrades in an upcoming issue of Midnight Suns. The Marvel team-up series features Wolverine, Blade, Kushala (the Ghost Rider known as the Spirit Rider), Magik, Nico Minoru, and Strange Academy breakout star Zoe Laveau. A dangerous new threat is threatening the Marvel Universe, and it's up to the Midnight Suns to stop it. Established characters like Wolverine, Blade, and Magik play an important role in Midnight Suns, and that will be on display later this year when Midnight Suns #4 upgrades the heroes' costumes, while also giving them new powers.
6 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
See the best easter eggs, callbacks, and background details in "We Light the Way," which features a dramatic and violent wedding in King's Landing.
A.V. Club
Viola Davis responds to "Boycott Woman King" controversy
Over the weekend, despite having no recognizable I.P., franchise connections, or a big fighter jet, The Woman King climbed to the top of the box office with a $19 million opening. It was an unlikely success that may not be as flashy as Avengers: Endgame’s $300 million opening, but it is exciting to have an original action epic at the top of the box office for a change. One doesn’t even need to see another movie before seeing The Woman King.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Spotlights Froppy Ahead of Season 6
My Hero Academia is on the horizon with its new season, and that has put everyone's focus back on Class 1-A. Izuku Midoriya is leading the group as always, and the rest of his class is about to head to the battlefield. After all, a raid is about to go down on the League with its expanded forces. And ahead of its debut, Froppy is moving into the spotlight thanks to an impressive cosplay.
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
epicstream.com
Man of Steel Storyboard Artist Reveals Another Zack Snyder Request WB Rejected
I don't know if you've heard of this yet but Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder had quite a tumultuous working relationship and the problems between them are well-documented. Some folks assume that the cracks in their collaboration began to show after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice received a generally negative reception. However, it seems like WB and Snyder already had issues while doing Man of Steel.
epicstream.com
Rhaenyra Targaryen Actress Reveals What's Next for Her After House of the Dragon
There's no denying that Rhaenyra Targaryen is the highlight of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. Played by Milly Alcock, Rhaenyra's character arc was already eventful after losing her mother and unborn brother, being named the heir to the Iron Throne, and engaging in an incestuous make-out with his uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) in Episode 4. On top of all that, her relationship with her childhood best friend also deteriorated when her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), decided to marry Alicent (Emily Carey).
ComicBook
Avengers Fan Theory Gives Thor a Major Change After Secret Wars
Marvel Studios has been on a roll for over ten years since their launch with Iron Man (2008) and they're showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has been ramping up the number of productions they do a year with them releasing more than six projects via the theater and the Disney+ streaming service. Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been or will be released this year with the latter wrapping up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio will conclude the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secrets Wars. One fan has an idea of where Marvel could go with Thor after the Multiverse Saga, and it has to do with a change in his mantle. According to this fan theory on Reddit, as Chris Hemsworth gets older, Thor will take over the mantle of Odin and give his Thor mantle to a much younger character.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Jiraiya's Sage Mode
Naruto has introduced fans to many cool characters, transformations, and fights over the course of its long run, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Jiraiya was by tapping into his Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and looking back on the anime's biggest moments makes it hard to deny why the franchise continues to have a large impact on fans all over the world. This is especially true because of all of the standout fights over the course of the series like Jiraiya's memorable bout with Pain.
ComicBook
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
Collider
'House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Shares Behind the Scenes Images to Celebrate Her Final Episode as Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Launches First Season 2 Teaser: Watch
My Dress-Up Darling is officially returning with a new anime in the near future, and the series has dropped the first teaser for the new project to tease what's to come! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its official anime adaptation earlier this Winter, and quickly took over the conversations among anime fans because of the strength of its central duo of Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. But when the first season of the series wrapped up its run with no sign of a potential follow up on the way, fans were anxious to see when we would get more of the popular anime.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fiery fans unanimously agree on the MCU’s greatest franchise
MCU fans have officially named the sprawling cinematic universe’s premier franchise, and it might come as a surprise. What started as a rather benign post to Twitter has since become a thriving topic online, as a statement about the MCU’s best trilogy of films sparks widespread debate. User @ShadowKnightPK prompted a wave of support—and backlash—when they took to Twitter to declare the Captain America trilogy the very best collection of films the MCU has to offer, quickly racking up likes and comments from divided fans.
wegotthiscovered.com
A big budget turd no amount of reshoots could polish sets sail for the Netflix Top 10
Not too long ago, Robert Downey Jr. was the biggest, most popular, and highest-paid star on the planet, but the release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer next summer marks his first theatrical credit in three and a half years, which is fair enough when the last one was the infamous Dolittle.
