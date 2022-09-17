Hastings blanks Coldwater 46-0 for shutout win

HASTINGS, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinals ran into a buzzsaw Friday night, falling to Interstate 8 perennial power Hastings on the road by the score of 46-0.Hastings, widely regarded as one of the best teams in the Interstate 8, came into Friday night’s contest at 2-1 and riding high after last week’s 24-21 win over the always dangerous Lumen Christi Titans.It was all Hastings from the opening kickoff as the Saxons rushed out to a 24-0 lead after one quarter of play. Hastings went on to add another two scores in the second quarter, sending the game to the half at 39-0 in favor of the Saxons.Hastings added one more insurance score in the fourth quarter, finding the final score of 46-0.The Saxons first score came at the 10:16 mark when running back Isiah Wilson ran in from 41 yards out, giving Hastings the early 8-0 lead. Hastings went on to add two more rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, a 37-yard touchdown run by Lanny Teunessen and a 13-yard touchdown run by Robby Slaughter, finding the score of 24-0 after one quarter.

Slaughter found the end zone two more times in the second quarter, scoring on runs of 43-yards and 28-yards, pushing the Saxon lead to 39-0 at the half.Hastings’ final score came on a 7-yard touchdown run by Gerald Miller at the 6:20 mark of the fourth quarter, finding the final score of 46-0.Hastings throughly dominated the yardage battle, especially on the ground, out gaining Coldwater 390-198 in all. Hastings potent rushing attack out gained Coldwater 383-86, while Coldwater took the air battle 112-7. Two turnovers did hurt the Cardinal effort on the day, losing an interception and a fumble.Leading the way for the Coldwater offense was junior quarterback Zach Coffing who completed 12 of 21 passes for 112 yards and one interception. Coffing also carried the ball 13 times for 16 yards.Leading the team on the ground was Jayden Kegler who carried the ball 14 times for 70 yards.Donte Work continued his solid work catching the ball, hauling in five catches for 41 yards while Gabe Wagoner added two catches for 28 yards. Also contributing in the receiving department was Evan Porter with three catches for 17 yards, Tyson Roby with one catch for five yards, and Chase Lieby with one catch for 13 yards.Robby Slaughter led the way for the Hastings offense, rushing the ball 10 times for 152 yards and three scores. Isaiah Wilson also added three carries for 67 yards and a touchdown while Lanny Teunessen chipped in with three carries for 48 yards and a score.Coldwater was led defensively by senior Donte Work who had seven total tackles while Alex Robey added six tackles, including one a half for a loss. Also adding to the defensive effort was Tyson Roby with five tackles, two for a loss; Zach Coffing with four tackles; and Eddie Pool with three tackles, one for a loss.Hastings was led by Aiden SaintAmour with six tackles while Jack Kensington added five tackles, one for a loss and one fumble recovery.With the win Hastings improves to 3-1 on the season and will next see action on Friday when they travel to Harper Creek to continue their Interstate 8 schedule.Coldwater meanwhile falls to 0-4 on the year and will look to bounce back with another tough matchup as they welcome Lumen Christi to town next Friday, beginning at 7 p.m.