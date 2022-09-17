ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Wildfire alert: Ross Fork update 2022-09-17

Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
Pettite Lake, Friday, September 16

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 19:42:39

Incident is 28% contained.

The Ross Fork Fire started by lightning on August 12, 2022 and first discovered on August 14th. The fire is currently along Highway 75 near Smiley Creek, Idaho and extends approximately 11 miles to the west. The fire is also along the southern and eastern sides of Alturas Lake and extends approximately 10 miles to the south.

A high wind event over Labor Day weekend caused extreme fire behavior and growth. The fire moved west towards the North Fork of Ross Creek, and north towards Jake’s Gulch and Alturas Lake Creek. The southwest winds aligned and established fire well into Beaver Creek and threatened the community of Smiley Creek prompting the mandatory evacuation of Smiley Creek and Alturas Lake. On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 6, the fire crossed to the east side of Highway 75. Firefighters and aircraft were able to limit growth to approximately 800 acres on the east side of Highway 75. During late afternoon of Wednesday, September 7, fire movement increased east of Lake Alturas resulting in an evacuation order for Pettit Lake Road and Cabin Creek Road areas. On September 8, the Galena Lodge area from Galena Summit to one mile south of Galena Lodge was placed on “SET” evacuation status. Please see the current evacuation levels described in the the "Evacuations" section below. 

Hand crews, engines, bulldozers, helicopters and air tankers have been used to fight the fire and provide structure protection. The Type 2 Incident Management, Great Basin Team 3, assumed command of the fire from a Type 3 Incident Management Team at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7.

Evacuations:Effective September 16, all evacuation areas have been reduced to "READY" status but a forest closure remains in effect around the area. Forest roads remain closed and firefighters continue to work along many of these roads, falling hazard trees and working along the fire line, For your own safety and for the safety of fire personnel, please do not enter closed roads.  The Galena Lodge area (Galena Summit to 1 mile south of Galena Lodge) and Galena Rd. are also on "READY" evacuation status. The trails, forest roads, and public facilities in this area are open IF they are outside the forest closure. A US Forest Service closure remains in place. https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/sawtooth/alerts-notices

Sign up for Code Red Notifications by using the Emergency Alerts button on the Blaine County Sheriff's website.    

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS: The latest closure order issued on September 13 by the Sawtooth National Forest for the areas surrounding the Ross Fork Fire on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and Fairfield Ranger District can be read here:  https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1060632.pdf A map of the closure area can be viewed in the map section of inciweb or by clicking here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1060633.pdf  The order is in place to protect public safety and natural resources on roads and trails. Access to the following lakes and drainages are CLOSED; Pettit Lake and Trailhead, Yellowbelly Lake, Pole Creek, Upper Salmon River Headwaters, Frenchman Creek, and Alturas Lake.

Temporary Flight Restriction:  The Federal Aviation Administration has a Temporary Flight Restriction in place for the Ross Fork Fire. Ross Fork Fire Temporary Flight Restriction  There have been two drone incursions on the Ross Fork Fire. Flying a drone near a wildfire results in the incident grounding firefighting aircraft to avoid the potential for a midair collision. If you see a drone flying in the area of the Ross Fork Fire, please report it immediately to the Blaine County Sherriff Department and the FAA District Office in Boise at (208) 387-4000 with as much information as possible. 

Road Closures: Highway 75 remains open. Visit the Idaho Transportation Department website and Blaine County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page for current status of road closures.

Air quality: Information on air quality conditions can be found at this website. https://www.airnow.gov/?city=Ketchum&state=ID&country=USA#RossForkFire

Additional information can be found on the Sawtooth National Forest and Blaine County Sheriff Department Facebook pages, Sawtooth National Forest Twitter and the numerous links to websites at the bottom of this page. The Ross Fork Fire YouTube page contains daily operational briefing update videos and other miscellaneous fire videos and can be reached by clicking here or clicking on the word videos below. 

If viewing this website from a cellphone, the following items can be easily accessed by clicking on the word.

Announcements         Closures          News          Photographs          Videos         Maps 

View Ross Fork Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Blackhawk unloading at helibase
Blackhawk prepares to land at helibase
Helicopter takesoff from helibase
Helicopter prepares to takeoff from helibase
Camp crew members roll fire hose for shipment
Morning fog on northern part of the Fire, 9/16
Sawtooths in the mist
Redfish Lake, Thurs, 9/15
View from Stanley Ranger Station, Thurs, 9/15
Faint rainbow at Smiley Creek Lodge, Thurs, 9/15
Mosaic burn pattern SE side of Alturas Lake, 9/15

