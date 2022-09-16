Montana Wildfire alert: No Grass Creek Fire update 2022-09-16

No Grass Fire closure order

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 12:53:58

Incident is 0% contained.

The No Grass Creek fire is located in Powell County on the west end of the Helena Ranger District and far east end of the Pintler Ranger District. The fire was initially reported on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The No Grass Creek fire is in an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The fuel loading is dense and continuous throughout the Electric Peak inventoried roadless area and recommended wilderness area, and because of the current state of the dead timber, it’s neither safe nor effective to put fire personnel into the area. Fire personnel are managing from the air, while other firefighters are observing the fire’s progression, activity and overall behavior from various vantage points on the two districts. Additional fire resources are completing contingency planning and structure assessment on private lands.

Due to the remote location, no homes or private property are threatened by the fire, which provides an opportunity to responsibly allow fire to naturally function and provide ecological benefits. The fire is being cooperatively managed by the Helena-Lewis and Clark, Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, in close coordination with Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC). A management strategy has been developed that is based on real-time and site specific factors (e.g., terrain, fuel loading, weather trends, fire behavior, etc.) along with current and future weather forecasts. Based on these factors, appropriate management actions will be considered and implemented as dictated by the fire.

View No Grass Creek Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

September 12 - No Grass Creek Fire recon flight

September 12 - No Grass Creek Fire recon flight

September 12 - No Grass Creek Fire recon flight

September 12 - No Grass Creek Fire recon flight