New Mexico Wildfire alert: Calf Canyon update 2022-09-16
Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 11:48:30
Incident is 100% contained.
Summary: The Hermits Peak Fire began April 6 as a result of the Las Dispensas prescribed fire on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest. Although forecasted weather conditions were within parameters for the prescribed fire, unexpected erratic winds in the late afternoon caused multiple spot fires that spread outside the project boundary. It was declared a wildfire at approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 6, 2022. Named the Hermits Peak Fire, the wildfire began approximately 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas, NM at the base of Hermits Peak in the Pecos Wilderness. The Hermits Peak Fire is in mixed conifer in steep, rugged terrain that poses challenges for firefighter access.
The Calf Canyon Fire was caused by a pile burn holdover from January that remained dormant under the surface through three winter snow events before reemerging in April. A holdover fire, also called a sleeper fire, is a fire that remains dormant for a considerable time.
The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires are managed as one fire. An increase in crews, engines, and heavy equipment have arrived to support and strengthen fire suppression repair efforts, mitigate impacts from flooding and reenforce existing containment lines. Working hand in hand with private landowners, fire crews are fixing fences, repairing roads, seeding, chipping, and removing vegetation with great perseverance and fortitude. As additional requests are received, crews continue to respond wherever needs are identified.Sept 15 Open House InformationOpen HouseCoordinated Recovery ResponseCalf Canyon & Hermits Peak FiresTHURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 20225-7PMABE MONTOYA RECREATION CENTER1751 N. GRAND AVE.,LAS VEGAS, NM 87701 Local, State and Federal Partners will be available at information booths to answer questions and provide assistance to community members.You may arrive at any time during the event.For more information about this open house, call (505) 356-2636 between 8AM-8PM. PUBLIC INFORMATION AND DISASTER RESOURCES
Debris Removal from Floods or Burned Property
800-432-2080
Questions on hazardous waste /debris
Michael Bowers-NM contact
505-629-6302
1-703-284-8212 EST 1-800-887-6063 EST
Asbestos Hotline – 1-800-368-5888 EST
New Mexico Environmental Dept. 505-827-2855
Emergency Loss of Access to Primary Residence
County Emergency Manager or County Sheriff’s Office
Mora County
575-447-0161
San Miguel
505-425-6190 Office #
505-429-6805 Cell #
Emergency Stabilization of Federal Lands
Burned Area Emergency Response Team
520-906-2159
Requests to Repair Damage to Property Associated with Fire Suppression Effort
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Incident Management Team Suppression Repair Survey Form
English: 720-417-8048
General Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire Information
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Incident Management Team
505-356-2636
Public Assistance (food, shelter, low interest loans, etc.)
1-800-621-3362
Help with Insurance Claims
Office of Superintendent of Insurance
1-833-485-1336
Issues with Electric or Utilities
1-505-429-4463 or 1-575-383-4270
Recreation, Forest Roads and Closures
1-505-438-5300
Recreation, Forest Roads and Closures
Carson National Forest
1-575-758-6200
Restoration of commercial grazing land/fencing
USDA Farm Service Agency
(505) 425-3594 ext 2 Flood Home Cleanup (e.g. sand bagging, debris removal, well or septic damage, other flood damage) Crisis Cleanup 575-466-4767 hotline will remain open through September 16, 2022 https://crisiscleanup.org Tree Planting and Removal Water and Soil Conservation Districts Western Mora: 575-387-5057 https://www.landcan.org/local-resources/Western-Mora-Soil-and-Water-Conservation-District/5141/ Tierra y Montes: 505-425-9088 https://www.landcan.org/local-resources/Tierra-Y-Montes-Soil-and-Water-Conservation-District/3444/
NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.
