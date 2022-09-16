Montana Wildfire alert: Boulder Lake update 2022-09-16

Boulder Lake Fire Aerial Photo 9/12/22

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 13:46:38

Incident is 0% contained.

The Boulder Lake Fire was reported on Sept. 3, 2022, and is burning primarily in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, east of Boulder Lake on the Missoula Ranger District. A Point-Zone Protection strategy is being utilized in the Wilderness. This strategy protects highly valued resources (such as buildings, infrastructure, or recreational assets) from the fire, utilizing various natural and geographic features (past wildfires, trails, rock, and cliff bands) while protecting other values consistent with the Rattlesnake Wilderness. Additionally, fire managers will be utilizing a confine and contain suppression strategy to engage the eastern and southeastern flanks of the fire outside of the Wilderness. Containment opportunities may include existing burn scars, natural barriers, and road systems.

Firefighters are patrolling and monitoring the fire via air and from vantage points on the ground and utilizing fuel moisture measurements, field weather observations, and fire models to inform the suppression strategy. Fire Information is posted at the following locations:

Main Rattlesnake TrailheadRattlesnake Horse TrailheadGold Creek Road near Highway 200Clearwater Junction off of Highway 200

CLOSURES: An area closure is in place for public safety and includes all National Forest lands in the Boulder Lake basin (please reference the closure map).

CLOSED AREAS:

Access is closed to Boulder Lake, Fly Lake and Gold Creek Lake. Gold Creek Cabin (Forest Service structure).

CLOSED TRAILS

Boulder Lake Trail #333, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Road #4323 to milepost 5.4 at Boulder Lake. Boulder Point Trail #334, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #333 to milepost 0.2 at the end of the trail. Fly Lake Trail #336, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #518 to milepost 1.3 at Fly Lake. Porcupine Creek Trail #504, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 to milepost 4.1 at its junction with Trail #333. Gold Creek Trail #518, from milepost 0.0 at trailhead on Road #16859 to milepost 4.9 at its junction with Trail #333. Gold Cabin (Lower Gold Ridge) Trail #519, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Trail #518 to the end of the trail.

CLOSED ROADS

Gold Creek Road, NFSR #126, from milepost 10.1 at its junction with Road #2118 to the end of the road at milepost 12.5.Gold Ridge Road, NFSR #2118, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Gold Creek Road #126 to milepost 3.4 at the gate.Gold Ridge Meadows Road, NFSR #2121, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Gold Ridge Road #2118 to milepost 4.3 at the gate.Upper Gold Peak Spur, NFSR #16859, from junction with Road #2121 to the end of the road at milepost 1.2.

View Boulder Lake Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Boulder Lake Fire Aerial Photo 9/9/22

Boulder Lake Fire afternoon 9/7/22

Boulder Lake Fire Photo 9/6/22

Boulder Lake Fire Aerial Photo 9/6/22

Boulder Lake Fire Area, Road and Trail Closure Map

Aerial view 9/4/22

Boulder Lake Fire 9/5/22