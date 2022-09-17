Oregon Wildfire alert: Nebo update 2022-09-17

Smoke Outlook - 09/16/2022

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 21:28:00

Incident is 0% contained.

Lightning storms came through the area on August 22 and 23. The Nebo Fire is located 21 Miles SE of Enterprise, OR. Near Mount Nebo. The fire is in the upper Lick Creek drainage and is burning in sub-alpine fir and grass. Pacific Northwest Team 2 took command of the fire on 09/03, and Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal joined in unified command on 09/04.There are three lightning caused fires within the Eagle Cap Wilderness. The Nebo, Sturgill, and Goat Mountain 2 Fires are active and being managed to protect public and private infrastructure, while playing a natural role within designated Wilderness. In the Nebo fire, thinning and masticating will continue along Wallowa Mountain Loop Road (FSR 39) and hand crews will continue to prep the indirect dozer line north of the fire as a potential holding feature. The OFSM resources will continue to deploy, maintain, and improve the structure protection equipment around values in the area.

The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office issued an updated evacuation notice for today (Tuesday, September 14, 2022) at 10:00 a.m.All fire evacuations have been rescinded.All ROAD CLOSURES remain in effect. (Open to Residents Only)Road Closureso Lostine River Rd closed passed Forest Service boundary.o Lower Imnaha Rd & Dug Bar Rd Closedo Upper Imnaha Rd Closed o Hat Point Rd closedo FS 39 Rd is closed from Target Springs Junction to Ollokot Campground including the Canal Rd (3920), and Lick Creek Rd (3925).Sheriff Joel Fish

Wallowa Whitman National Forest Temporary Area Closures: The Wallowa Whitman National Forest issued Temporary Area Closures for the Double Creek Fire, Nebo Fire, and Sturgill Fire (includes Goat Mountain 2 Fire) on Monday. Closure Orders and Maps are available on the Wallowa Whitman National Forest Fire Incident Updates page.

View Nebo Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

9/4/22 Fuels Reduction on Nebo Fire

