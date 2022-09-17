California Wildfire alert: Mosquito Fire update 2022-09-17

Mosquito Fire Initial Response (09-06/07-22)

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 21:35:46

Incident is 20% contained.

Friday, September 16, 2022 (this section last updated 7:00 PM) Watch the virtual community meeting live at 7 PM (or the recording afterward) and read tonight’s update for detailed information on the current situation.

Evacuations:Numerous evacuation orders and warnings are in effect for both Placer County and El Dorado County. If you have not already evacuated, do so if you are under an evacuation order. If you are under a warning, ensure that you are prepared and ready to evacuate at a moment's notice. The best place to view the evacuation zones and where your property is in relation to them is your county's live interactive map:

Placer County evacuation map (PDF of evacuation zones and descriptions)

El Dorado County evacuation map (PDF of evacuation zones and descriptions - - New as of 09-16-22 - -)The decision to evacuate a community is done with an understanding of the inconvenience it places on those who live and work in a community, but public safety is obviously the priority. The incident management team, incident commanders, county sheriffs, and cooperators meet daily, communicate frequently about fire behavior, and continually assess the evacuation situation. Information will be quickly disseminated when decisions are made to issue or rescind evacuation orders or warnings.Other Resources:

Mosquito Fire meeting and briefing videos: YouTubeMosquito Fire photos and videos: Media AssetsDaily Smoke Outlook: English | EspañolTahoe National Forest: Closure Order & Map (No. 17-22-09) | Fire Restrictions | Facebook | TwitterEldorado National Forest: Closure Order & Map (No. 03-22-16) | Fire Restrictions | Facebook | Twitter CAL FIRE AEU: Facebook | TwitterCAL FIRE NEU: Facebook | TwitterPlacer County: Mosquito Fire Information | Facebook | Twitter El Dorado County: Mosquito Fire Information | Facebook | TwitterDamage Assessments:

Placer County: Residents with property on Bath Road, Mosquito Ridge Road, Lowe Street, and Chicken Hawk Road should call 530-886-5390 to speak with Placer County Sheriff's Office personnel about the condition of their property. Michigan Bluff residents have been notified. Damage Inspection Specialist (DINS) Teams continue to survey other areas in Placer County that have been affected by the fire.El Dorado County: Residents should refer to the interactive structure-status map and enter their address in the search bar to get information about the condition of their property. Background: The Mosquito Fire was detected the evening of Tuesday, September 6, and is actively burning east of Foresthill, California, predominantly on the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties, respectively. The vegetation consists mainly of brush and timber, and the landscape in most places is very steep and rugged. Numerous communities are under evacuation orders and warnings in both counties. Road closures, National Forest closures, and fire restrictions are in effect. California Interagency Incident Management Team 5, a Type 1 team, is managing the fire in unified command with CAL FIRE and Placer County Sheriff's Office.

