ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Wildfire alert: Dean Creek update 2022-09-17

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NtWK_0hz4vMQH00
Dean Creek Fire 9/8/2022

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 16:19:42

Incident is 0% contained.

The Dean Creek Fire was detected on August 14th. It is burning in the Dean Creek drainage, located in the Bob Marshall Wilderness on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The fire is burning on the lower third of the southeasterly facing slope approximately three miles up drainage from the junction with Spotted Bear River. As of 9/16/2022 fire activity is minimal; heavy wide-spread smoke across the area has affected the temperature and amount of solar radiation reaching the fire.The Spotted Bear Ranger District Wildland Fire Module (WFM) was inserted into the Pentagon Cabin Administrative site to conduct structure protection operations. As of the afternoon of 08/17/2022, the module completed wrapping the cabin and outlying buildings and installed hose lay and sprinklers which can be controlled by a remote-start pump.Due to high spread potential, a closure for the Dean Creek drainage is effective as of 08/19/2022. The official closure order and accompanying map has been posted. There is the potential for the closure area to expand in the coming days. New information will be posted as soon as it is available. 

View Dean Creek Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjB8s_0hz4vMQH00
Dean Creek Fire 9/5/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HtDif_0hz4vMQH00
Dean Creek Fire 9/2/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxa1g_0hz4vMQH00
Dean Creek Fire 9/2/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfVEW_0hz4vMQH00
Dean Creek Fire 8/31/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkAFO_0hz4vMQH00
Dean Creek Fire 8/30/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2ZLd_0hz4vMQH00
Dean Creek Fire 8/30/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6WzR_0hz4vMQH00
Dean Creek Fire 8/26/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csHMM_0hz4vMQH00
Dean Creek Fire 8/26/2022
Dean Creek Fire Looking West 8/23/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3nvc_0hz4vMQH00
Dean Creek Fire 08/22/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461bs1_0hz4vMQH00
Dean Creek Fire 08/22/2022

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Waltzing Montana by Mary Clearman Blew

If you’re looking for a romanticized, mythologized version of life on a ranch in rural Montana in the 1920s, Mary Clearman Blew’s latest novel, “Waltzing Montana” likely won’t satisfy. While the novel is steeped with cowboys, horses, and cattle set in the Judith River Basin in the high plains of the state, Blew dumps the sanitized Western for a closer to the bone story, one that unflinchingly grapples with the realities of a people and place defined by uncertainty and determinedly connected by love and heartbreak.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
930 AM KMPT

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Weather outlook for September 20-28

The first day of the autumn equinox starts on Thursday, and Tuesday saw temps in the low 60s. It may be a while before Montana and Billings start to see consistent cool temperatures during the day. The weather channel predicts temperatures the week of October 8 in Billings will reach the 80s by next Wednesday.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Hose#Solar Radiation#Montana Wildfire#Dean Creek Fire 9 8 2022#The Dean Creek Fire#Dean Creek Fire 9 5 2022
NBCMontana

FWP to host bear education events in Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will host two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley to educate people on how to avoid bear conflicts. The events take place in Darby this Wednesday and Florence next Wednesday. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
DARBY, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
BILLINGS, MT
Outsider.com

Hiker Found Dead Following Fall Near Oregon Waterfall

Officials have now said that a woman who died while hiking Oregon’s Multnomah Falls in August fell after she lost her footing. Officials found the Minnesota woman, 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, dead near Wiesendanger Falls on Aug. 19. The waterfall is about 1.3 miles upstream from Multnomah Falls. Hiker veered-off...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Montana Talks

Montanans Tied for Number One in the Nation for Faking Sick Days

I'm sure we've all done it before; you just don't want to go to work, so you fake being sick in order to take a day for yourself. Employers are probably 100 percent sure you aren't sick, but most of the time you get the green light to stay home, watch TV, and probably take a nap that you've had building up for ages. However, a study suggests that we take more fake sick days than you'd think we do.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Martha’s Vineyard Shows Montana How to Get It Done!

Boy, those "folx" out at Martha's Vineyard sure know how to get the job done. Virtue signal to the rest of the world to let them know how open and tolerant you are, but then when the illegal aliens show up on your doorstep- quickly call in the military and have the illegals ushered off the island.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates

I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

661
Followers
135
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy