ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packwood, WA

Washington Wildfire alert: Goat Rocks Fire update 2022-09-17

Washington Incident News
Washington Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqo80_0hz4vLXY00
Operational Briefing

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 20:41:11

Incident is 0% contained.

On August 9, the Goat Rocks fire was started by a lightning strike in the Goat Rocks wilderness area in some very steep terrain. The fire was knocked down initially by fire crews but could not be completely lined due to very steep and dangerous terrain that was unsafe to be worked by fire personnel. The fire laid down and smoldered but picked back up after several weeks of drying. The fire picked up in September after several days of red flag warnings, and is continuing to grow. On September 9, 2022 fire activity significantly picked up and the fire began moving towards the town of Packwood, WA. Fire spread was rapid so evacuation orders were issued for the town of Packwood and it's surrounding communities. These orders were issued to protect lives and ensure that in the event that the fire does make a push into the communities that residents were already in a safe location. Fire crews are working to suppress the fire and protect lives, infrastructure, and natural resources. Evacuation levels were reduced at 7:00 p.m. on September 11, 2022 and residents were allowed back into their homes. Northwest Incident Management Team 10 took command of the fire on September 12, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. Public and firefighter safety remain the highest priority as crews work to suppress the Goat Rocks Fire.

View Goat Rocks Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFIlR_0hz4vLXY00
Goat Rocks Fire September 14, 2022 Community Meet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NO4KP_0hz4vLXY00
Structure Protection Credit: Matt Beaulaurier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccvJk_0hz4vLXY00
Goat Rocks Fire smoke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIG3M_0hz4vLXY00
Goat Rocks Fire Sept. 10, 2022 by Rocky Ahshapanek
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBsTW_0hz4vLXY00
Goat Rocks Fire Sept. 10, 2022 by Rocky Ahshapanek
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTuws_0hz4vLXY00
Goat Rocks Fire Sept. 10, 2022 by Rocky Ahshapanek
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbqWR_0hz4vLXY00
Goat Rocks Fire Sept. 10, 2022 by Rocky Ahshapanek
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407vaL_0hz4vLXY00
Goat Rocks Fire 9/9/2022 south from Glacier Peak
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xk9m6_0hz4vLXY00
Goat Rocks Fire 9/9/2022

Comments / 1

Related
nypressnews.com

Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
SKYKOMISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Packwood, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
kpq.com

Blowing Dust Likely To Affect Driving In NCW Tuesday

The Washington Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol are advising drivers of the potential for blowing dust in parts of Eastern Washington on Tuesday. The National Weather Service office in Spokane is forecasting wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph for the Okanogan Valley, the Waterville Plateau, and the Columbia Basin.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

‘Unicorn’ elk spotted on trail camera

TAMPICO, Wash. — An unusual sight was captured by a trail camera in Washington State — an animal that appears to have a single antler protruding from its forehead. The elk was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico, which is about 15 miles west of Yakima, on Sunday, KIRO reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry

SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goat Rocks Wilderness#Infrastructure#Glacier Peak#Lightning Strike#Operational Briefing Last
Big Country News

2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities airport re-opened from crash landing with 10 people on board

UPDATE at 10 a.m. PST: Following a morning of emergency response, Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been fully re-opened and operations will resume as normal. No further details regarding the condition or identities of those involved in the plane crash and subsequent fire at Pasco’s airport on Tuesday morning have been made public. This is a breaking development. Our original breaking...
PASCO, WA
KGW

Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KUOW

Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells

Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
YAKIMA, WA
hhsknightlynews.com

Forest Fires Rage in Idaho

An unusually dry spring and intense heat waves have come back to bite Idaho this summer. Smoke has been prevalent throughout the summer as forest fires torch their way through Idaho. Many of these fires started because of natural factors such as lightning, while others were caused by humans. High temperatures, low humidity and powerful winds have made these fires difficult to fight and contain.
IDAHO STATE
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary

Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
KTVZ

Snow! Showers and T-storms, plus cleaner air

Wow, did the rain come in Saturday or what! And not light showers, either. Plus enough colder air that tantalizing SNOW on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor! A taste of things to come?. The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of...
OREGON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
YAKIMA, WA
Washington Incident News

Washington Incident News

86
Followers
45
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy