ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Wildfire alert: Cannon Fire update 2022-09-17

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4del_0hz4vJm600
Cannon Fire 9/8/2022

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 16:19:35

Incident is 0% contained.

The Cannon Fire was detected on August 7th, 2022. It is primarily burning in the Cannon Creek drainage, located in the Bob Marshall Wilderness on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The fire is burning on the south facing side of the slope and has spotted over the ridge into the sub drainage that separates Cannon and Gorge Creeks. As of 9/5/2022 the fire activity had picked up since the last rain event, particularly on the western flank of the fire in the bowls under Swan Peak. As of 9/8/2022, the fire crossed Cannon Creek on the south side of the fire and is burning into the 2001 Cannon Fire burn scar. As of 9/16/2022 fire activity is minimal; heavy wide-spread smoke across the area has affected the temperature and amount of solar radiation reaching the fire.The Spotted Bear Lookout and Jumbo Lookout will continue to monitor fire activity, with assistance from aerial reconnaissance resources. Potential threats to values will continually be assessed. A point protection strategy and checking actions, where safe and effective, will be implemented as needed. There is a significant fire history in the surrounding area that will affect fire spread.An official area closure is in effect as of 08/19/2022. The closure and an accompanying map are posted on Inciweb.In addition to the Cannon Fire, the Highrock Fire was detected on August 13th. The fire was burning on the south facing slope near the top of the ridge that divides Highrock Creek from Little Salmon Creek. As of 08/18/2022, no additional updates will be made regarding the Highrock Fire unless additional activity is observed.

View Cannon Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8a1u_0hz4vJm600
Cannon Fire 9/8/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XR0GM_0hz4vJm600
Cannon Fire 9/5/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AO72E_0hz4vJm600
Cannon Fire 9/2/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOXzA_0hz4vJm600
Cannon Fire 9/2/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHm6z_0hz4vJm600
Cannon Fire 8/31/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBl56_0hz4vJm600
Cannon Fire 8/31/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkIjY_0hz4vJm600
Cannon Fire 8/30/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ao6lQ_0hz4vJm600
Cannon Fire 8/30/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWwQe_0hz4vJm600
Cannon Fire 8/26/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lY3Nl_0hz4vJm600
Cannon Fire 8/26/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGrG7_0hz4vJm600
Cannon Fire Looking West 8/23/2022

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 95.7

A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st

It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Cooldown, showers on the way!

Today will continue to be overall pretty nice, albeit a little breezy for the afternoon. A few isolated showers/t'storms will be possible. Highs will top off mainly in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Overnight tonight and into tomorrow, we'll see a round of light showers mainly near the divide...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Waltzing Montana by Mary Clearman Blew

If you’re looking for a romanticized, mythologized version of life on a ranch in rural Montana in the 1920s, Mary Clearman Blew’s latest novel, “Waltzing Montana” likely won’t satisfy. While the novel is steeped with cowboys, horses, and cattle set in the Judith River Basin in the high plains of the state, Blew dumps the sanitized Western for a closer to the bone story, one that unflinchingly grapples with the realities of a people and place defined by uncertainty and determinedly connected by love and heartbreak.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
yourbigsky.com

Weather outlook for September 20-28

The first day of the autumn equinox starts on Thursday, and Tuesday saw temps in the low 60s. It may be a while before Montana and Billings start to see consistent cool temperatures during the day. The weather channel predicts temperatures the week of October 8 in Billings will reach the 80s by next Wednesday.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire History#Solar Radiation#Montana Wildfire#Cannon Fire 9 8 2022#The Spotted Bear Lookout#Inciweb#The Highrock Fire
930 AM KMPT

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FWP to host bear education events in Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff will host two bear education events in the Bitterroot Valley to educate people on how to avoid bear conflicts. The events take place in Darby this Wednesday and Florence next Wednesday. FWP released the following information:. Montana Fish, Wildlife &...
DARBY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Montana Talks

Montanans Tied for Number One in the Nation for Faking Sick Days

I'm sure we've all done it before; you just don't want to go to work, so you fake being sick in order to take a day for yourself. Employers are probably 100 percent sure you aren't sick, but most of the time you get the green light to stay home, watch TV, and probably take a nap that you've had building up for ages. However, a study suggests that we take more fake sick days than you'd think we do.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Martha’s Vineyard Shows Montana How to Get It Done!

Boy, those "folx" out at Martha's Vineyard sure know how to get the job done. Virtue signal to the rest of the world to let them know how open and tolerant you are, but then when the illegal aliens show up on your doorstep- quickly call in the military and have the illegals ushered off the island.
MONTANA STATE
Awesome 92.3

A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]

The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
NBCMontana

Gusty winds, next weather maker to bring rain

LAKE WIND ADVISORY from 6PM to 6AM Wednesday for Flathead Lake. Waves 1 to 3 feet with east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected on Flathead Lake. Damage to dock on the west shore will be the biggest concern. Partly to mostly sunny skies...
ENVIRONMENT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates

I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Pleasant day for most, though isolated storms possible; more unsettled weather on the way

Seasonable temperatures are in store for this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s and 70s. Our improved air quality should also remain through the day. A slight chance of isolated showers and storms is possible south of I-90. Brief, heavy rain will be the greatest impact though occasional lightning and small hail will be possible with the strongest cells.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

661
Followers
135
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy