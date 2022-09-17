ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Wildfire alert: Owl Fire and Horse Fire update 2022-09-17

Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
Pacer the Boat Dog

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 22:26:25

Incident is 0% contained.

 Great Basin Incident Management Team 1 took command of the Owl Fire last night. Engine crews and firefighters are protecting threatened structures in the area. Drones and firefighters are assessing areas to reduce growth. 

We are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms over the entire fire area today. Firefighters and others traveling along Salmon River Road may face hazards including falling rocks and weakened trees. Equipment operators along the Salmon River Road will quickly respond in case of rock falls or other debris that may roll down from the steep, recently burned slopes above it.

View Owl Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Horse Creek Flight Recon September 14, 2022
Yonder Lies the Idaho Wilderness
Crews Hiking into Owl Fire to Prep Lines
Bighorn Sheep Near the Owl Fire
Horse Fire Aerial Observations on 9/10/2022
Owl Fire Aerial Observations on September 10, 2022
Wrapping of the Horse Creek Bridge
Horse Fire September 8
Horse Fire September 8
Owl Fire September 8
Owl Fire September 8

