Oregon Wildfire alert: Sturgill update 2022-09-17

 4 days ago
Para Cargo Drop at Smoke Jumper Camp - 09/10/2022

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 22:01:20

Incident is 0% contained.

The Sturgill fire is located in the North Minam Drainage burning in mixed conifer. Firefighters continue to implement strategies to protect adjacent private property and inholdings such as Red’s Horse Ranch, the Minam River Lodge, and along Lostine River Rd. Fire resources have begun constructing a shaded fuel break between Lostine and Bear Creek to prevent fire growth to the north.

Fire Evacuation - Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:00 AMAll fire evacuation levels have been rescindedAll Road Closures remain in effect (open to residents only) Current Road Closures: o Lostine River Rd closed passed Forest Service boundary. o Lower Imnaha Rd & Dug Bar Rd Closedo Upper Imnaha Rd closed o Hat Point Rd closedo FS 39 Rd is closed from Target Springs Junction to Ollokot Campground including the Canal Rd (3920), and Lick Creek Rd (3925).

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Para Cargo Drop at Smoke Jumper Camp - 09/10/2022
Helicopter at Lostine Reservoir - 09/14/2022
Helicopter at Lostine Reservoir - 09/14/2022
Helicopter at Lostine Reservoir - 09/14/2022
Helicopter at Lostine Reservoir - 09/14/2022
Smoke Outlook - 09/12/2022
Smoke Outlook - 09/11/2022
Smoke Outlook - 09/10/2022
Smoke Outlook 09/09-09/10
Wallowa County Fire Evacuations - 09/08/2022
Double Creek Smoke Outlook - 09/08/2022

