ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skykomish, WA

Washington Wildfire alert: Bolt Creek Fire update 2022-09-17

Washington Incident News
Washington Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFP1E_0hz4vG7v00
Bolt Creek Fire QR Code flier

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 20:55:37

Incident is 5% contained.

The Bolt Creek fire is located 1.5 miles north of Skykomish, Washington. The fire was detected the morning of September 10th and spread rapidly that day. It escaped initial response due to strong east winds and challenging terrain. A Type 3 team managed the incident until September 13th, when it was turned over to Northwest Incident Management Team 8, a Type 2 team.

View Bolt Creek Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eyw6y_0hz4vG7v00
Large Tree Across Hwy. 2 Destroys Guardrail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJa4C_0hz4vG7v00
Large Tree Across Hwy. 2 Destroys Guardrail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTOyw_0hz4vG7v00
Bolt Creek Fire, helicopter picture
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzU4h_0hz4vG7v00
Bolt Creek picture
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHuNX_0hz4vG7v00
bolt creek fire Money Creek tunnel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXQDK_0hz4vG7v00
bolt creek fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04D0y9_0hz4vG7v00
bolt creek fire

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Lake Wenatchee Fires Expected to Produce More Smoke

The White River and Irving Peak Fires continue their slow burn in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest near Lake Wenatchee. The two blazes have torched almost 6,800 combined acres since being igniting by lightning on August 11. Spokesperson Robin DeMario says the fires are expected to produce a larger volume of...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Skykomish, WA
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Firefighters battling brush fire in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue firefighters are battling a brush fire in Monroe on Monday afternoon. A Level 1 evacuation notice — be on alert — was issued for those in the area spanning Northeast of Galaxy Theater and West of Chain Lake Road, which is where the fire is burning.
MONROE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Red Flag Warning issued for the foothills today, Tuesday

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office has issued a Red Flag Warning today, Tuesday, September 20th, due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. This will be in effect until 8pm this evening. Easterly gusts of 25 to 30mph are expected this afternoon with the...
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Construction To Begin On Project To Minimize Flooding In No. 1 Canyon

Construction is set to start next week on four flood basins in No. 1 Canyon just west of Wenatchee in the Cascade Mountain foothills. The canyon has been prone to flooding that leads to heavy runoff of mud and debris during high intensity storms. Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Until September#Bolt Creek Fire Qr Code#Destroys Guardrail Bolt
kpq.com

Blowing Dust Likely To Affect Driving In NCW Tuesday

The Washington Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol are advising drivers of the potential for blowing dust in parts of Eastern Washington on Tuesday. The National Weather Service office in Spokane is forecasting wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph for the Okanogan Valley, the Waterville Plateau, and the Columbia Basin.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry

SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Big Country News

2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
KGW

Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
PORTLAND, OR
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
SPOKANE, WA
Washington Incident News

Washington Incident News

86
Followers
45
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy