Washington Wildfire alert: Bolt Creek Fire update 2022-09-17

Bolt Creek Fire QR Code flier

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 20:55:37

Incident is 5% contained.

The Bolt Creek fire is located 1.5 miles north of Skykomish, Washington. The fire was detected the morning of September 10th and spread rapidly that day. It escaped initial response due to strong east winds and challenging terrain. A Type 3 team managed the incident until September 13th, when it was turned over to Northwest Incident Management Team 8, a Type 2 team.

View Bolt Creek Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Large Tree Across Hwy. 2 Destroys Guardrail

Large Tree Across Hwy. 2 Destroys Guardrail

Bolt Creek Fire, helicopter picture

Bolt Creek picture

bolt creek fire Money Creek tunnel

bolt creek fire