Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-09-17

Aerial views of Div M on SE side of the fire 9/16

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 19:06:12

Incident is 50% contained.

Great Basin Incident Management Team 1 took command of the Owl Fire last night. Engine crews and firefighters are protecting threatened structures in the area. Drones and firefighters are assessing areas to reduce growth.

We are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms over the entire fire area today. Firefighters and others traveling along Salmon River Road may face hazards including falling rocks and weakened trees. Equipment operators along the Salmon River Road will quickly respond in case of rock falls or other debris that may roll down from the steep, recently burned slopes above it.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Aerial views of Wallace Lake and Ridge Road 9/16

Down trees over powerlines. (Michael De Fries)

A fox in a recently burned area,D. Corbit Engineer

Superfog Potential.....September 13

September 12 Community Meeting Announcement

Smoke hangs over the Moose Fire, from air attack

Never Forget 9-11

Electronic thank you firefighter message