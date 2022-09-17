ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Wildfire alert: Boulder Mountain Fire update 2022-09-17

Washington Incident News
 4 days ago
Boiulder Mountain Fire Sept 13

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 21:29:43

Incident is 74% contained.

The Boulder Mountain Fire was detected on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, 9 miles northwest of Cusick, Washington. The fire is burning on Federal, State, and Private land. The terrain is difficult and the fire is burning in heavy timber, slash, and beetle infested trees.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Boiulder Mountain Fire Sept 13
Boiulder Mountain Fire Water Handling Sept 13
Boiulder Mountain Fire Heavy Equipment Sept 13
Resource Advisors working with heavy equipment
Resource Advisors working with heavy equipment
Bouilder Mountain Fire Activity Sept 10
Bouilder Mountain Fire Aircraft
Small Scale Burning Ops; 9/10 C. James Line Medic
Boulder Mountain Fire Heavy Equipment September 10
Boulder Mountain Fire September 10
Boulder Mountain Fire September 9

