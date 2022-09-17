Washington Wildfire alert: Boulder Mountain Fire update 2022-09-17

Boiulder Mountain Fire Sept 13

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 21:29:43

Incident is 74% contained.

The Boulder Mountain Fire was detected on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, 9 miles northwest of Cusick, Washington. The fire is burning on Federal, State, and Private land. The terrain is difficult and the fire is burning in heavy timber, slash, and beetle infested trees.

View Boulder Mountain Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Resource Advisors working with heavy equipment

