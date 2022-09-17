ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Oregon Wildfire alert: Rum Creek Fire update 2022-09-17

Oregon Incident News
Oregon Incident News
 4 days ago
Smoke Outlook for Rum Creek Fire September 16

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 22:31:43

Incident is 83% contained.

At this time during the fire, personnel and heavy equipment are in the suppression repair phase. Most repair work on contingency lines is expected to be completed by Sunday or Monday, September 18. Almost all evacuations have been lifted, but several road closures remain in place. Check for updates under "news" for the latest.The Rum Creek Fire was ignited by lightning on Wednesday, August 17. Northwest Incident Management Team 13 (NWIMT 13) assumed command of the fire on Sunday, August 21st at 6 a.m. Windy conditions pushed the fire to the southeast the night of August 26, threatening structures including the communities of Rand and Galice. Oregon Department of Forestry Team 1 (ODF 1) and Oregon's Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) Blue Team arrived Saturday, August 27 and fire management changed to unified command by NWIMT 13, ODF 1 and OSFM. The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6 assumed full command of the Rum Creek Fire at 7:00am on Friday, September 9. 

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Smoke Outlook for Rum Creek Fire September 15
Smoke Outlook for Tuesday, September 13th
Smoke Outlook for Monday, September 12th
Spanish Smoke Outlook for Sunday, September 11th
Smoke Outlook for Sunday, September 11th
Spanish Smoke Outlook for Saturday, September 10th
Smoke Outlook for Saturday, Sept. 10th
Smoke Outlook for Friday, Sept. 9th
Spanish Smoke Outlook For Friday, Sept. 9th
Spanish Smoke Outlook, Sept. 8th
Smoke Outlook for Thursday, Sept. 8th

State
Oregon State
