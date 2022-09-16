ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Montana Wildfire alert: Mill Lake Fire update 2022-09-16

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vD6P4_0hz4vApZ00
Blodgett Lake September 10, 2022

Last updated: Fri, 16 Sep 2022 12:40:54

Incident is 0% contained.

The Mill Lake Fire started by lightning on August 29th, located approx. two miles east of Mill Lake and eight miles west of the Mill Creek Trailhead.

Fire behavior and activity on the Mill Lake up Mill Canyon west of Corvallis increased September 3rd due to hot, dry, and breezy conditions. The fire is burning into a heavy fuel component (timber) on the north side of Mill Canyon. Pushed by strong westerly winds, the fire made a one mile run with spotting occurring up to 3/4 mile ahead of the main fire.

Due to the difficult terrain and no landing locations for a helicopter, the fire is not currently staffed. The steep and rugged terrain combined with the presence of snag trees, limits the ability to safely place firefighters directly on the fire at this time.

There is a road closure and several trail closures for public safety.  On September 14, 2022 Northern Rockies IMT 1 under Incident Commander Doug Turman took command of the Incident  

View Mill Lake Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9KND_0hz4vApZ00
Aerial View
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laZh3_0hz4vApZ00
Aerial Photo taken 9/5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktHdE_0hz4vApZ00
Aerial Photo taken 9/5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgMre_0hz4vApZ00
Aerial Photos from 9/3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6u5k_0hz4vApZ00
Aerial Photo from 9/3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1uqo_0hz4vApZ00
Aerial Photo from 9/3

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

661
Followers
135
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy