ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Fuailetolo shines in return, leads Desert Hills past Dixie 56-21

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqPE9_0hz4v92500

Noah Fuailetolo is back, and that means big problems for defenses in Region 10 and 4A.

The senior quarterback tore his ACL in Desert Hills’ season-opening win over Brighton. Fuailetolo played the rest of that game but missed the subsequent four.

In his absence, sophomore quarterback Beau Wall led the Thunder to a 2-2 record, highlighted by a 21-point comeback against Cedar Valley in his first start.

After just four weeks, Fuailetolo strapped up the pads and led the Thunder to a 56-21 victory over Dixie, throwing three touchdowns in the process.

“It’s been a long process,” said Fuailetolo. “After I tore my ACL, it was for sure a rough thing to hear. I had the option to either put my head down and pout about it or I could do all that I could to get back on the field, so that’s what I did. We had an amazing week of practice and we knew that Dixie was a great team, and we proved a point tonight.”

On his first possession, Fuailetolo completed all four of his pass attempts, with the last one being a 43-yard score to senior wideout Lincoln Holmes.

“Obviously he’s a leader,” said Desert Hills head coach Rick Berry. “If he’s just on the field, it’s a big lift for us and he did a great job. He got rid of the ball, made the right reads so it’s great to have him back as well.”

Fuailetolo was sacked on the first drive but was kept clean the rest of the night.

On the third Desert Hills drive, he showcased that his knee wasn’t an issue, extending a play by maneuvering in the pocked before finding Tayven Mortensen for a 53-yard gain.

“It feels great. There’s nothing I did that aggravated it. Just kind of keeping that knee healthy, that will be the big point of the year and try to make it the rest of the year.”

Fuailetolo found a leaping Cyrus Polu for a three-yard score to cap that drive.

Following a quick two-play drive by Dixie that ended in a Louie Bennett 25-yard run, the senior threw his third touchdown of the half to Mortensen, who toe-tapped at the front of the end zone to put Desert Hills up 21-14 heading into the break.

After halftime, Desert Hills took control.

Tyden Morris ran for a three-yard score in the Thunder’s first possession.

A fumble recovery by Mortensen on the ensuing Dixie possession gave the Thunder a short field. Morris once again took advantage with an eight-yard TD.

Lincoln Holmes scored his second touchdown of the night on a 54-yard punt return after the Thunder forced a Flyer three-and-out.

Holmes and Mortensen’s versatility has been featured for almost two seasons now. Each made a big play that swung momentum in Desert Hills’ favor.

“They don’t even want to come off the field,” said Berry of Holmes and Mortensen. “I love the heart they both have. They want to win. I have to threaten them to get them off the field, so you love that in your players.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xm5yX_0hz4v92500

Kona Crowell added the fourth Thunder touchdown of the third quarter on a six-yard touchdown.

By the end of the third, Desert Hills had expanded its lead to 49-14, and Fuailetolo was back on the bench.

Crowell polished off the night with another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“I think more than anything, just being sound,” Berry said of his team’s halftime adjustments. “Some of the things we gave up in the first half, we were where we were supposed to be, we lacked the execution of staying where we’re supposed to be.”

With Fuailetolo back in tow for the foreseeable future, Desert Hills’ chance of capturing region and state titles significantly improves.

The preseason Region 10 favorites showed what they’re capable of on Friday night with their captain back.

Both Berry and Fuailetolo admitted that the team could feel a shift in the energy with the preseason Region 10 MVP favorite back under center.

“For sure,” Fuailetolo said. “There’s a big energy shift. On the sidelines, you could feel it and in the stands. It was just great to be back. It felt like I was home.”

Crimson Cliffs currently stands alone at the top of the region at 4-1 and 2-0 in Region 10 play. The Mustangs beat the Thunder 21-14 two weeks ago. In order for the Thunder to repeat as champions, they'll need help in the final four weeks of the regular season.

The win for the Thunder snaps Dixie’s three-game winning streak.

Desert Hills (4-2, 1-1 in Region 10) plays at Snow Canyon (3-3, 2-1) next Friday.

Dixie (3-2, 1-1) travels north to Cedar City (3-3, 2-1).

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Fuailetolo shines in return, leads Desert Hills past Dixie 56-21

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
kslnewsradio.com

Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day

SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
City
Cedar Valley, UT
Local
Arizona Sports
Gilbert, AZ
Sports
City
Desert Hills, AZ
Saint George, UT
Football
Local
Utah Sports
City
Cedar City, UT
Local
Utah Football
City
Gilbert, AZ
Local
Saint George, UT Sports
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
Gilbert, AZ
Football
890kdxu.com

UPDATED: 4.4 Earthquake Strikes near Littlefield

(Littlefield, AZ) -- The US Geological Survey says there has been a 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck roughly 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield this afternoon. The USGS says impacts were felt in around St. George, along with Mohave County, Mesquite and as far north as Hurricane. The earthquake happened about 6 miles below the surface and impacts were said to minimal at the epicenter. The intensity of the earthquake is at a level 3, which the USGS says feels much like a passing semi-tractor trailer.
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
890kdxu.com

Pickup Driver Injured In St. George Crash

(St. George, UT) -- A pickup truck driver is recovering after suffering minor injuries in a crash in St. George. The truck took out several feet of fence and created a nearly hour-long traffic backup on Red Cliffs Drive yesterday morning. Police were sent to the scene to find the truck had nearly hit a tree before ending up on its side in a yard.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suunews.net

125 years of tradition: Homecoming 2022 might be the best one yet

The 125th year of Southern Utah University will include one of the most historic and largest Homecoming celebrations in SUU history from Sept. 19-24. Monday begins with the Homecoming Kickoff Party on the Library Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alumni will be handing out free snow cones, and students are invited to drop by to learn about becoming a tradition keeper. They can also pick up their Homecoming tracker card, which incentivizes event attendance. After going to four events plus inauguration and Forever Red, students can turn in the tracker on Friday night for the chance to win scholarships or other prizes.
CEDAR CITY, UT
AZFamily

Storm chances are back in the forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild evening in Phoenix for your Saturday with temps in the 90s as the sun sets. We hit 100 degrees today, which is the normal high for this time of year. We stayed dry today in Phoenix and will stay dry as we get into your Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Berry
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

Emergency Rescue Forces Shut Down of Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway

(Springdale, UT) -- An emergency rescue operation sent about 20 members of a search and rescue crew into Zion National Park Sunday. Park officials say they had to close off Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway from the park's East Entrance to Canyon Junction due to the rescue. The highway was closed for about two hours. Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and shuttle operations were not affected. The rescue was said to be a success.
SPRINGDALE, UT
luxury-houses.net

An Exclusive Estate offers over 13,000 SF Living with Private Gate and 0.5 Acre Pond in Washington Utah Asking for $7.49 Million

The Estate in Washington, a luxurious home with over 0.5 acre pond plenty of space for parking offering resort style pool, full sports court, theatre room, indoor gym, full bar, pavillion & indoor basketball court and is now available for sale. This home located at 90 W Triple Crown Ln, Washington, Utah offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bryan Burnett (Phone: 435-375-4564) at Century 21 Everest St George for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Washington.
WASHINGTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acl
East Valley Tribune

Hoarding nightmare plagues Val Vista Lakes

Val Vista Lakes resident Jeff Sloan says the junk slowly crept in over the years at his neighbor’s house across the street until it began to resemble a “landfill.”. Floor lamps, chandeliers, plastic buckets and other knick-knacks on the front porch, soon spread to piles of odds and ends and discarded furniture in the front yard and driveway. The backyard was already packed.
PHOENIX, AZ
890kdxu.com

St. George To Open Pedestrian Tunnel Near I-15

(St. George, UT) -- A new pedestrian tunnel will open in St. George along Interstate 15 to ease congestion at the intersection of Bluff and Main streets and Black Ridge Drive. The tunnel will also connect with the St. George paved trail system. The trail cost over three-million-dollars and the Utah Department of Transportation worked with the city to construct the tunnel.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Man arrested with over 2 pounds of meth on I-15

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – An officer with the Washington City Police Department arrested a man in possession of over two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 recently. Police say a silver car with California license plates was traveling north on I-15 on Sept. 13, when the officer conducted a records check […]
COMPTON, CA
890kdxu.com

FBI Raids FLDS Leader’s Home In Northern Arizona

(Colorado City, AZ) -- The FBI has raided the home of FLDS leader Samuel Bateman in Colorado City, Arizona, just over the border from Utah. They raided his home yesterday morning along with other properties. One person has reportedly been arrested. The FBI only says they were fulfilling an arrest warrant for individual crimes. Bateman was arrested for child abuse weeks ago in Flagstaff, Arizona, after someone alerted 9-1-1 to the presence of children in cargo trailer.
COLORADO CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
890kdxu.com

Deadly Shooting Of 83-Year-Old Man Ruled Justifiable

(St. George, UT) -- The deadly shooting of 83-year-old Raymond Gladman by a St. George police officer has been ruled justified by the Washington County Critical Incident Task Force and Washington County Attorney. Gladman was moving from Sedona, Arizona to Bellingham, Washington when he was seen on video driving in circles at the Port of Entry between Arizona and Utah on Interstate 15. He ended up in a standoff with police for about 90 minutes before a sniper killed him. The man was pointing a gun at officers when he was shot.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Woman Hit By Car on 2450 East in St. George

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they've arrested a man on suspicion of DUI after a woman was hit by the vehicle the suspect was driving late Thursday night off 2450 East. This happened when the suspect hit the victim and struck two other cars. The woman was rushed to St. George Regional Hospital. It's not clear how badly she was injured. Authorities were able to open 2450 East around 2:00am.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

1K+
Followers
885
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy