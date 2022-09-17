Dane Nauman, Highland football too much for Pleasant

SPARTA — As Highland coach Ty Stover likes to say, "Dane was Dane."

Unfortunately for Pleasant, the rest of the Scots followed the All-Ohio running back's lead.

Highland dominated at home en route to a 45-6 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference football victory over the Spartans Friday night.

"We were crisp," Stover said. "A lot of it has to do with how we practice from Monday through Thursday. The last two weeks have been wonderful at practice. The kids have been dialed in. We haven’t had to spend a ton of hours doing it because we’ve been real efficient at practice. That’s what we’ve got to keep doing."

The Scots rode Nauman a lot, but the passing game showed progress. Highland's defense was stubborn and opportunistic. The special teams proved to be special, too, for the Scots.

"We were bad in all three phases. I hate saying that, but I thought we would come out here and compete more than we did," Pleasant coach Kevin Kline said. "They were way more physical than what we were. Coach Stover does a nice job. He got his kids to play at a really high level tonight, and we did not and that showed."

The tone was set early on. Highland moved the ball to Pleasant's 30, but saw the opening drive stall out as the Scots were forced to punt. But three plays later, Hayden Kline intercepted a pass and and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 8:27 left in the first period.

Pleasant answered with its finest possession of the game, rattling off 11 plays and going 69 yards, keyed by a fourth down conversion on a Skyler Wolf run and first-down-making catches by Cadence Varner, Wolf and Carver Kline. The series was finished by a 12-yard Jacob England run up the middle to make it 7-6.

From there, it was all Highland.

The offense simply hammered home Nauman, the 6-foot, 215-pounder, who finished with 151 yards on 23 touches, scoring three times.

"We had a good game plan, and the linemen went out there and blocked their butts off," Nauman said. "I feel it was as good a game that we've played this year, but we’ve got to improve still. Shoutout to the linemen and receivers and quarterback. We’re all doing our part to win."

Nauman scored his three touchdowns all in the second quarter as Highland pulled away. On his first from 7 yards, he continued to break tackles all the way into the end zone. He scored from 3 yards midway through the second period, then when the Scots forced Pleasant to punt, Nauman blocked it to set his team up with a short field. On another 3-yard score, he was hit at the line of scrimmage, but still fell across the goal line.

"That O-line is coming along. They’re quicker, and their feet are coming. When you put physicality with some good footwork, you’re going to have a good shot to get it done," Stover said.

But ...

"Dane is Dane," he added.

With less than a minute to go, the Scots defense again came up with a stop, this time a tackle for loss by Gavin Wiggand on fourth down to take over at the Pleasant 39.

A Zach Schmidt 13-yard catch from Kolton Stover on fourth down gave Highland a chance for more points as kicker Caleb Hunter knocked a 38-yard field goal with three seconds left to put his team up 31-6.

Any hope for a Pleasant rally in the second half was snuffed out when Kline took a 53-yard screen pass for a touchdown with five minutes left in the third period.

"We had some chances early, but we just set ourselves back. It became (about) field position and then we lost our head and stopped doing some stuff and started to want to talk more than play," Kline said. "That was disappointing. I think we’re a higher character team than that."

Zach Church and Gavin Debord both produced interceptions for Highland, Wiggand led the Scots (3-2, 2-0) with 11 tackles, while Owen Stillwell added seven with two tackles for loss and a sack. On offense, Stover was 9 of 11 passing for 111 yards and the TD to Kline. Schmidt led with four catches, while Gavin Toombs had three receptions for Highland.

The Scots put together 278 yards of total offense with 18 first downs, while holding Pleasant to 84 rushing yards. The Spartans (1-4, 0-2) had 13 first downs and 199 yards of offense.

Pleasant's Owen Lowry was 9-for-25 passing for 115 yards, while Varner had five catches for 81 yards, including a 51-yard bomb. Alex Hall paced the Spartans with 34 rushing yards on five carries as four players had at least five touches in the backfield.

"It’s tough," Kline said. "Any confidence that we had, it kind of puts us in our place. Now you have to go back and watch some film and say this is bad. Once it’s over, the cliché is you flush it and try to move on and try to play better the next week. That’s what we’ve got to do."

Pleasant hosts the white-hot offense of River Valley next week, while Highland goes to winless Marion Harding.

"We threw the ball tonight. We had great special teams tonight, and of course we ran the ball and played good defense," Stover said. "It all comes down to running the ball and playing defense. That’s where it starts. If you can do one or the other to start you’re in pretty good shape."

