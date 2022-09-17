ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After winless 2021, Pasco football is 4-0 — and Brooksville Hernando is the latest victim

By Pat Yasinskas
 4 days ago

DADE CITY, Fla – Maybe, just maybe, what once was arguably the best high school football rivalry in West Central Florida is making a comeback.

It's not all the way there yet, but there were signs it could happen as Dade City Pasco defeated Brooksville Hernando, 42-21, on a rainy Friday night at W.G. Edwards Stadium.

For Pasco, it was another huge stride. For Hernando, it was a baby step, perhaps an indication that things are headed in the right direction.

Pasco jack-of-all-trades Enrique Matos and running back Tayshaun Balmir looked like they stepped straight out the 1970s, '80s or '90s when Pasco and Hernando each routinely won nine or 10 games, sent four or five players to Division I schools and churned out an occasional NFL player -- like Hernando's Jerome Brown and Pasco's Troy and Darren Hambirck.

Pasco's renowned band didn't perform because halftime was cut short to keep the field from getting too wet. But there was a lot to celebrate in Dade City. Pasco's 4-0 start marks four wins more than the Pirates had all of last year — its first winless season since 1942.

"It's a nice start,'' first-year Pasco coach Alphonso Freeney said. "But we still have a long way to go. I told them to enjoy it for now. But they better be ready to work on Monday because we're going to have our hardest practice of the year.''

The Pirates can afford to go hard because they are off next Friday before hosting Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek which, ironically is one of the schools that helped with the demise of the Pasco-Hernando rivalry. You can trace it to the late 1990s when Florida's population explosion created new high schools and cut into the talent pool that previously was reserved for Hernando and Pasco. The two schools weren't as consistently as good as they were in the glory days. It also didn't help that Hernando and Pasco were farmed out to different districts before being returned to the same district last year.

"When you were a kid, this was the game you circled on your calendar when the schedule came out,'' Blair Hensley told his radio audience at 103,9, The Boot in Brooksville.

Pasco certainly controlled this game with Balmir rushing for four touchdowns and Matos passing for one touchdown and running for another. Matos' rushing touchdown came after he completed a long pass.

"Balmir just kept doing what he's been doing all season,'' Freeney said. "He's eating up yardage. Matos just does everything we ask him on the football field.''

But it wasn't like Pasco totally dominated. Hernando, now 1-3, at least stayed in the game.as John Capel, whose father (also John) was a part of the rivalry in the 1990s, had an excellent football career at the University of Florida before becoming an Olympic sprinter, ran for a touchdown. Cason Williamson ran for two touchdowns for Hernando.

The Leopards also have a first-year coach in John Scargle. After using a lot of players both ways to open the season, Scargle made some noticeable lineup changes to keep his team fresh.

Even the prelude to the start of the game was a flashback to the glory days of the Hernando-Pasco rivalry. A pre-game ceremony was held to name Pasco's press box in honor of Gerald Newton. He spent years covering the Pirates as the sports editor for The Pasco News and a broadcaster at WDCF. Newton also was a teacher and coach at Pasco. He died in May.

