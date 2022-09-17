Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday
Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins
Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn men's soccer team tops Texas A&M Cadets 6-0
The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists for Blinn, while Bryson Bolton, Dafe Akpoguma, Jahdell Thomas and Joseph Ray also scored goals.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station volleyball team improves to 3-1 in district with win over A&M Consolidated
The College Station volleyball looked right at home at Tiger Gym on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars jumped up and down in celebration throughout the match then swayed side-to-side singing the fight song with the fans and posed for plenty of photos after their 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 victory over A&M Consolidated in District 21-5A play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps Marble Falls Faith Academy
The Brazos Christian volleyball team put away Marble Falls Faith Academy 25-11, 25-17, 25-9 on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A play. Cate Wright had 12 kills, seven digs and four aces for Brazos Christian (17-6, 4-1), while Emily Angerer had 17 assists, five kills and two blocks, and Emily Sullivan had five digs and five aces.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship
UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's 2023 football schedule unveiled
Texas A&M’s entire 2023 football schedule was unveiled Tuesday after the Southeastern Conference announced the league’s slate for next fall. A&M will open the season at home against New Mexico on Sept. 2 at Kyle Field. The Aggies will make a return trip to Miami on Sept. 9 before coming home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 16. A&M’s fourth nonconference game will be against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field on Nov. 18.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making
It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn discusses the weekend trip to Western Kentucky and the start of SEC play upcoming. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done
Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls win Islander Splash Invitational
CORPUS CHRISTI — The College Station girls cross country team won the varsity gold division at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The No. 2 Lady Cougars had six runners finish in the top 20 in a field of 125. Maddie Jones placed third for the Lady Cougars followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (fifth), Megan Roberts (eighth), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th) and Ellie Seagraves (48th).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M made noise by blocking out the noise; A&M-Miss. State will kick at 3
Texas A&M blocked out noise and distractions in playing better last week and getting a much-needed victory. The Aggies will have to block better and amp up their game to be successful in the next month. A&M showed plenty of fight coming off an upset to Appalachian State by grinding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Devon Achane
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: G Guerrieri
Texas A&M head soccer coach G Guerrieri visits with the media at his weekly press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Ainias Smith
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M ranked 23rd, 20th; SEC Nation to be at Southwest Classic; GameDay headed to Knoxville
Texas A&M is ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 20th by the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. The Aggies (2-1) moved up one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the coaches poll. Miami (2-1), which had been 13th in both polls, dropped to 25th in the both polls. Texas (2-1) is one spot ahead of A&M in both polls.
Bryan College Station Eagle
"Mo"Morial Preview Press Conference: Gerrod Chadwell and Hailee Cooper
Texas A&M women's golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell and golfer Hailee Cooper preview the "Mo"Morial Invitational (Sept. 20 & 21) at Traditions Club. (September 19, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
More than 4,400 Aggie Rings to be awarded this weekend
More than 4,400 Aggie Rings will be awarded to Texas A&M students this Friday. Aggie Ring Day will move back to the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center with the completion of Aggie Park. Parking for Aggie Ring Day is not available at the Alumni Center. Ring recipients and guests...
Comments / 0