Atlanta, GA

creativeloafing.com

Colin Meloy - The Stars Did Wander Darkling

Come meet & hear Colin Meloy talk about his new book, The Stars Did Wander Darkling. Colin Meloy is visiting Decatur!! Yes, THAT Colin Meloy! The frontman of the Decemberists, author of the Wildwood series, and now... the author of your next favorite book, The Stars Did Wander Darkling!. Join...
DECATUR, GA
Thunderbird Trio Bluegrass

Thunderbird Trio Bluegrass

Atlanta powerfolk trio on the fiddle, double bass, and banjo. They'll be jamming during our Sunday Supper.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Ucc X Atlanta Cigar Week Present: Cars & Cigars Block Party

For the second year in a row, the Uptown Car Club is partnering with Atlanta Cigar Week to bring you another fly, grown and sexy Cars & Cigars event. Come catch a vibe at the Cars & Cigars Block Party on Sunday, September 18. We'll be at Havana Cigar Lounge in Sandy Springs from 3pm until 11pm with the flyest rides in the city, good music, cigars and dope conversations.
ATLANTA, GA
Amapiano Sundaze Day Party

Amapiano Sundaze Day Party

🇳🇬 🇬🇭 🇿🇦 AMAPIANO SUNDAZE 🇳🇬 🇬🇭 🇿🇦. 🎧 also featuring sounds by @DJJuelzIntl @DJForenATL & @mix_master_zulu x @djzoo_. Providing the best in #AfroBeats #Amapiano & #HipHop. Hosted by @DJSmove_. ——————————————————-...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’s manager, faces murder charge in connection to June shooting

Chaka Zulu, manager for Atlanta rap legend Ludacris, faces a murder charge in connection with a June shooting that left 23-year-old Artez Benton dead. Gabe Banks, Zulu’s longtime lawyer, claims his client acted in self-defense after being attacked by a group of at least four men outside the APT 4B Afro-Caribbean restaurant in Buckhead. Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, was, himself, one of three men shot on that June 26 night.
ATLANTA, GA

