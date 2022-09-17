Read full article on original website
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Two of the three dogs taken from PAWS Atlanta sheltered found
Friday morning, three dogs were taken from PAWS Atlanta, an animal shelter in Decatur. As of Sunday, two of the three dogs have been found, and a $1,000 reward is being offered for the return of the third. PAWS manager Laura McKelvey and two other employees were on the scene,...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta's Elevate 2022 - Open Spaces spotlights LGBTQ artists and all visual, performing arts
Elevate 2022, a near-month long arts festival run through the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, has begun. In an interview with CW69 Atlanta, Malik Brow, the Mayor's Office Director of LGBTQ Affairs, said, “The Elevate Art Program is representing all different cultures, mediums of art, so from visual arts to performing arts.”
creativeloafing.com
Thunderbird Trio Bluegrass
Atlanta powerfolk trio on the fiddle, double bass, and banjo. They'll be jamming during our Sunday Supper.
creativeloafing.com
Ucc X Atlanta Cigar Week Present: Cars & Cigars Block Party
For the second year in a row, the Uptown Car Club is partnering with Atlanta Cigar Week to bring you another fly, grown and sexy Cars & Cigars event. Come catch a vibe at the Cars & Cigars Block Party on Sunday, September 18. We'll be at Havana Cigar Lounge in Sandy Springs from 3pm until 11pm with the flyest rides in the city, good music, cigars and dope conversations.
creativeloafing.com
Trap Yoga In The Park
Join Level3 Yoga for a hip-hop yoga in the park class !. Join the Level3 Yoga team for a yoga in the park class! We're taking over Historic Old Fourth Ward Park for a sunset yoga class. Explore the fundamental postures of yoga, set to heavy bass hip hop music playlists. "Trap Yoga in the Park" is an all-levels, beginner-friendly class where we will vibe and connect to your breath through intention.
creativeloafing.com
Amapiano Sundaze Day Party
🇳🇬 🇬🇭 🇿🇦 AMAPIANO SUNDAZE 🇳🇬 🇬🇭 🇿🇦. 🎧 also featuring sounds by @DJJuelzIntl @DJForenATL & @mix_master_zulu x @djzoo_. Providing the best in #AfroBeats #Amapiano & #HipHop. Hosted by @DJSmove_. ——————————————————-...
creativeloafing.com
Colin Meloy - The Stars Did Wander Darkling
Come meet & hear Colin Meloy talk about his new book, The Stars Did Wander Darkling. Colin Meloy is visiting Decatur!! Yes, THAT Colin Meloy! The frontman of the Decemberists, author of the Wildwood series, and now... the author of your next favorite book, The Stars Did Wander Darkling!. Join...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’s manager, faces murder charge in connection to June shooting
Chaka Zulu, manager for Atlanta rap legend Ludacris, faces a murder charge in connection with a June shooting that left 23-year-old Artez Benton dead. Gabe Banks, Zulu’s longtime lawyer, claims his client acted in self-defense after being attacked by a group of at least four men outside the APT 4B Afro-Caribbean restaurant in Buckhead. Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, was, himself, one of three men shot on that June 26 night.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Stacey Abrams/Raphael Warnock are targets of a racist Forsyth County flier
Some things never change? Water is wet. Georgia grows peaches. And racism endures in Forsyth County. The Republican Party of Forsyth County released a new flier urging “conservatives and patriots” to “save and protect our neighborhoods, our communities and our county” from a Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock regime.
