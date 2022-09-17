ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
ATLANTA, GA
myk104.com

Gunna presents Gunna Family Fest 2022 Saturday in Georgia

Despite being incarcerated, Gunna is presenting Gunna Family Fest 2022 on Saturday in College Park, Georgia, to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper has been in Fulton County Jail since his arrest in May stemming from a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy indictment. Young Thug and more than two dozen other defendants were also arrested and accused of being members of the Young Slime Life gang.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
fox5atlanta.com

103-year-old celebrates birthday with FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Sophie Lillian Green Carey has a forever song of gratitude in her heart Sunday as she's surrounded by family and friends who came together to celebrate her 103rd birthday. "Yes, September the 14th, 1919," said Carey. It's a day she knows well. Members at Antioch Baptist Church gave...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

What you can get for $500,000 in (and around) Atlanta

Potential homebuyers may know that a $500,000 budget makes for one of the most popular, competitive price points in Atlanta’s current—but shifting—real estate market. We scoped out three juicy options right now, from a shotgun in the hot Old Fourth Ward to a quaint, modern cottage in Woodstock.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

So Lit Sundays @Elleven45

United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#dayparty#atlantaclubs#atlantanightlife#thingstodoinatlanta#atlantaevents#daypartyatl#dayparties#atlantadayparty#atlanta_events#atlsunday. Share on Facebook Messenger.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Beltline#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Dj#West End#Happy Holidays#Beltline#Natio
CBS 46

Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
saportareport.com

Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems

Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Opulence Saturdays (Ladies Night) At Curfew Atlanta

The westside of Atlanta's sexiest event on a Saturday night. Complimentary drinks for ladies till 11pm. Amazing atmosphere & secure parking. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#atlanta#party#bar#nightlife#downtown#lounge#vip#sections#curfewatl. Share on Facebook Messenger.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
AccessAtlanta

Enter to win tickets: Kurios by Cirque du Soleil is coming to Atlanta

For the first time since 2016, Atlanta will once again welcome the Cirque du Soleil Big Top! If you have never attended a Cirque du Soleil show, let me tell you — you are in for a treat! You’ll have the opportunity to take in the most mesmerizing acts performed by iconic artists from all over the world, starting Oct. 6 through Dec. 24 at Atlantic Station.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations

Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative.  Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County

If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Zaxby’s introduces ‘Saucesicles’ into stores

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’ve ever wondered what a sauce-flavored popsicle tastes like, Zaxby’s is giving you a chance to find out. The chicken fast food restaurant will offer popsicles with two of their most popular sauce flavors Sept. 19 through saucesicles.com. The Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch sauces are available in popsicle form courtesy of a partnership with the Alabama-based brand Frios.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Entertainment Heaven in Sandy Springs Boasts Private Backyard Resort with a 53’ Saltwater Heated Pool on Market for $8.9M

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home of quality built with every attention to detail now available for sale. This home located at 1090 Kingston Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 1.45 acres of land. Call Stephanie Bell – Chapman Hall Realty (Phone: 404-236-0043) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
creativeloafing.com

Ucc X Atlanta Cigar Week Present: Cars & Cigars Block Party

For the second year in a row, the Uptown Car Club is partnering with Atlanta Cigar Week to bring you another fly, grown and sexy Cars & Cigars event. Come catch a vibe at the Cars & Cigars Block Party on Sunday, September 18. We'll be at Havana Cigar Lounge in Sandy Springs from 3pm until 11pm with the flyest rides in the city, good music, cigars and dope conversations.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy