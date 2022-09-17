Read full article on original website
Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday
Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
Centerville football team moves game time vs. Jefferson to 6 p.m. Saturday
The Centerville football team will face Jefferson at 6 p.m. Saturday in Troup. The game was scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m., but Centerville and Jefferson agreed to move the kickoff back four hours due to a severe heat index in the forecast. Centerville (2-2) lost to Mart 21-20...
Aggie volleyball team to open SEC play Wednesday night at Ole Miss
The Texas A&M volleyball team will open the Southeastern Conference season against Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gillom Sports Center in Oxford, Mississippi. A&M (8-3) wrapped up nonconference play Saturday with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Tennessee Tech to win the Western Kentucky Invitational in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It was the Aggies’ seventh victory in eight matches.
Texas A&M's 2023 football schedule unveiled
Texas A&M’s entire 2023 football schedule was unveiled Tuesday after the Southeastern Conference announced the league’s slate for next fall. A&M will open the season at home against New Mexico on Sept. 2 at Kyle Field. The Aggies will make a return trip to Miami on Sept. 9 before coming home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 16. A&M’s fourth nonconference game will be against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field on Nov. 18.
Blinn men's soccer team tops Texas A&M Cadets 6-0
The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists for Blinn, while Bryson Bolton, Dafe Akpoguma, Jahdell Thomas and Joseph Ray also scored goals.
Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making
It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship
UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
College Station girls win Islander Splash Invitational
CORPUS CHRISTI — The College Station girls cross country team won the varsity gold division at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The No. 2 Lady Cougars had six runners finish in the top 20 in a field of 125. Maddie Jones placed third for the Lady Cougars followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (fifth), Megan Roberts (eighth), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th) and Ellie Seagraves (48th).
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn discusses the weekend trip to Western Kentucky and the start of SEC play upcoming. (September 19, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Texas A&M ranked 23rd, 20th; SEC Nation to be at Southwest Classic; GameDay headed to Knoxville
Texas A&M is ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 20th by the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. The Aggies (2-1) moved up one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the coaches poll. Miami (2-1), which had been 13th in both polls, dropped to 25th in the both polls. Texas (2-1) is one spot ahead of A&M in both polls.
Weekly Press Conference: Ainias Smith
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
More than 4,400 Aggie Rings to be awarded this weekend
More than 4,400 Aggie Rings will be awarded to Texas A&M students this Friday. Aggie Ring Day will move back to the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center with the completion of Aggie Park. Parking for Aggie Ring Day is not available at the Alumni Center. Ring recipients and guests...
Weekly Press Conference: G Guerrieri
Texas A&M head soccer coach G Guerrieri visits with the media at his weekly press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 20
Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
Unity Theatre in Brenham to open 'Crimes of the Heart'
Unity Theatre in Brenham opens its 2022-23 season Thursday night with "Crimes of the Heart," the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Beth Henley. Performances through Oct. 9 are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays — an earlier start time for matinees than in previous seasons.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Commissioners discuss workshop on MSC early voting site after continued support for it
Texas A&M students and community members continued the push for the Memorial Student Center to be an early voting location for the November 2022 election. A dozen people addressed the Brazos County Commissioners Court on Tuesday in support of the group either moving the county’s Precinct 3 early voting location from the current site of College Station City Hall to the MSC or adding the MSC. City Hall is located across Texas Avenue from the university campus.
BISD lead interpreter brings personal, professional experience to Texas School for the Deaf governing board
Kathy Sellers’ sphere of influence has expanded as the lead interpreter for deaf students in the Bryan school district begins her five-year service as a member of the Texas School for the Deaf governing board this year. Sellers, who is also an educator in the Brazos Valley Regional Day...
College Station officer shoots hatchet-wielding suspect
A 26-year-old man and a police officer were injured in an officer involved shooting in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive in College Station Monday, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch. Police received a 9-1-1 call at 5:49 a.m. from the residence where the incident occurred. The...
