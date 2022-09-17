Read full article on original website
Centerville football team moves game time vs. Jefferson to 6 p.m. Saturday
The Centerville football team will face Jefferson at 6 p.m. Saturday in Troup. The game was scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m., but Centerville and Jefferson agreed to move the kickoff back four hours due to a severe heat index in the forecast. Centerville (2-2) lost to Mart 21-20...
Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday
Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
Texas A&M's 2023 football schedule unveiled
Texas A&M’s entire 2023 football schedule was unveiled Tuesday after the Southeastern Conference announced the league’s slate for next fall. A&M will open the season at home against New Mexico on Sept. 2 at Kyle Field. The Aggies will make a return trip to Miami on Sept. 9 before coming home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 16. A&M’s fourth nonconference game will be against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field on Nov. 18.
Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps Marble Falls Faith Academy
The Brazos Christian volleyball team put away Marble Falls Faith Academy 25-11, 25-17, 25-9 on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A play. Cate Wright had 12 kills, seven digs and four aces for Brazos Christian (17-6, 4-1), while Emily Angerer had 17 assists, five kills and two blocks, and Emily Sullivan had five digs and five aces.
Blinn men's soccer team tops Texas A&M Cadets 6-0
The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists for Blinn, while Bryson Bolton, Dafe Akpoguma, Jahdell Thomas and Joseph Ray also scored goals.
Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making
It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done
Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship
UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
Weekly Press Conference: Devon Achane
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Texas A&M made noise by blocking out the noise; A&M-Miss. State will kick at 3
Texas A&M blocked out noise and distractions in playing better last week and getting a much-needed victory. The Aggies will have to block better and amp up their game to be successful in the next month. A&M showed plenty of fight coming off an upset to Appalachian State by grinding...
Texas A&M's Spencer Werner named SEC men’s cross country freshman of week
Texas A&M’s Spencer Werner was named the Southeastern Conference men’s freshman cross country runner of the week Tuesday. Werner placed eighth at the A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course, running the 8K course in 24 minutes, 37.0 seconds. A&M’s next meet is the...
Weekly Press Conference: Albert Regis
Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Texas A&M ranked 23rd, 20th; SEC Nation to be at Southwest Classic; GameDay headed to Knoxville
Texas A&M is ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 20th by the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. The Aggies (2-1) moved up one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the coaches poll. Miami (2-1), which had been 13th in both polls, dropped to 25th in the both polls. Texas (2-1) is one spot ahead of A&M in both polls.
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Ainias Smith
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
More than 4,400 Aggie Rings to be awarded this weekend
More than 4,400 Aggie Rings will be awarded to Texas A&M students this Friday. Aggie Ring Day will move back to the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center with the completion of Aggie Park. Parking for Aggie Ring Day is not available at the Alumni Center. Ring recipients and guests...
"Mo"Morial Preview Press Conference: Gerrod Chadwell and Hailee Cooper
Texas A&M women's golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell and golfer Hailee Cooper preview the "Mo"Morial Invitational (Sept. 20 & 21) at Traditions Club. (September 19, 2022)
Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 20
Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
Commissioners discuss workshop on MSC early voting site after continued support for it
Texas A&M students and community members continued the push for the Memorial Student Center to be an early voting location for the November 2022 election. A dozen people addressed the Brazos County Commissioners Court on Tuesday in support of the group either moving the county’s Precinct 3 early voting location from the current site of College Station City Hall to the MSC or adding the MSC. City Hall is located across Texas Avenue from the university campus.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
