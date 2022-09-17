ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday

Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's 2023 football schedule unveiled

Texas A&M’s entire 2023 football schedule was unveiled Tuesday after the Southeastern Conference announced the league’s slate for next fall. A&M will open the season at home against New Mexico on Sept. 2 at Kyle Field. The Aggies will make a return trip to Miami on Sept. 9 before coming home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 16. A&M’s fourth nonconference game will be against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field on Nov. 18.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Christian volleyball team sweeps Marble Falls Faith Academy

The Brazos Christian volleyball team put away Marble Falls Faith Academy 25-11, 25-17, 25-9 on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A play. Cate Wright had 12 kills, seven digs and four aces for Brazos Christian (17-6, 4-1), while Emily Angerer had 17 assists, five kills and two blocks, and Emily Sullivan had five digs and five aces.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mart, TX
Football
City
Jefferson, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Phillips, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Centerville, TX
Mart, TX
Education
City
Mart, TX
Mart, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn men's soccer team tops Texas A&M Cadets 6-0

The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists for Blinn, while Bryson Bolton, Dafe Akpoguma, Jahdell Thomas and Joseph Ray also scored goals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making

It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done

Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship

UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tigers#Great Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M ranked 23rd, 20th; SEC Nation to be at Southwest Classic; GameDay headed to Knoxville

Texas A&M is ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 20th by the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. The Aggies (2-1) moved up one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the coaches poll. Miami (2-1), which had been 13th in both polls, dropped to 25th in the both polls. Texas (2-1) is one spot ahead of A&M in both polls.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

More than 4,400 Aggie Rings to be awarded this weekend

More than 4,400 Aggie Rings will be awarded to Texas A&M students this Friday. Aggie Ring Day will move back to the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center with the completion of Aggie Park. Parking for Aggie Ring Day is not available at the Alumni Center. Ring recipients and guests...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 20

Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Commissioners discuss workshop on MSC early voting site after continued support for it

Texas A&M students and community members continued the push for the Memorial Student Center to be an early voting location for the November 2022 election. A dozen people addressed the Brazos County Commissioners Court on Tuesday in support of the group either moving the county’s Precinct 3 early voting location from the current site of College Station City Hall to the MSC or adding the MSC. City Hall is located across Texas Avenue from the university campus.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy