Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harrison HS Marching Band Schedule Includes Regional Competitions and a Featured Spot in Disney's Magic Kingdom ParadeDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Related
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
nypressnews.com
Stand-in wanted for Atlanta area on Netflix show
Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas. This production requires covid vaccination. Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd – 18th. (In case of schedule shifts within those dates) To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com !!!
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta's Elevate 2022 - Open Spaces spotlights LGBTQ artists and all visual, performing arts
Elevate 2022, a near-month long arts festival run through the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, has begun. In an interview with CW69 Atlanta, Malik Brow, the Mayor's Office Director of LGBTQ Affairs, said, “The Elevate Art Program is representing all different cultures, mediums of art, so from visual arts to performing arts.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 19 - Sept. 25
Sept. 19 - Oct. 2. Things are bubbling and brewing at Tucker Brewing's Tucktoberfest. Get a taste of Munich without leaving Georgia through live polka music, traditional German eats, stein holding and more. Click here to purchase tickets. Adventure Cubs. Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta. Sept. 20. Take your...
saportareport.com
Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems
Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank
RELATED PEOPLE
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
AccessAtlanta
Sample Atlanta’s most celebrated restaurants at ‘Taste of Buckhead’
Buckhead’s premier food and beverage tasting event is back! And Access Atlanta has a special promo code that’ll save you $5 off your ticket. Taste of Buckhead returns on Oct. 6 to offer foodies unlimited samples of Buckhead’s best food and beverages. The event will be held at The Stave Room at ASW Distillery and is hosted by the Buckhead Business Association (BBA), which works to bring the neighborhood and its businesses together.
atlantafi.com
How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County
If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
CBS 46
Zaxby’s introduces ‘Saucesicles’ into stores
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’ve ever wondered what a sauce-flavored popsicle tastes like, Zaxby’s is giving you a chance to find out. The chicken fast food restaurant will offer popsicles with two of their most popular sauce flavors Sept. 19 through saucesicles.com. The Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch sauces are available in popsicle form courtesy of a partnership with the Alabama-based brand Frios.
IN THIS ARTICLE
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Two of the three dogs taken from PAWS Atlanta sheltered found
Friday morning, three dogs were taken from PAWS Atlanta, an animal shelter in Decatur. As of Sunday, two of the three dogs have been found, and a $1,000 reward is being offered for the return of the third. PAWS manager Laura McKelvey and two other employees were on the scene,...
Atlanta Magazine
What you can get for $500,000 in (and around) Atlanta
Potential homebuyers may know that a $500,000 budget makes for one of the most popular, competitive price points in Atlanta’s current—but shifting—real estate market. We scoped out three juicy options right now, from a shotgun in the hot Old Fourth Ward to a quaint, modern cottage in Woodstock.
CBS 46
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta rappers flex their political muscle outside of music
Politics and rap have always gone hand-in-hand. Whether it’s Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power,” Jeezy’s “My President,” or Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” rap artists have a long legacy of using their songs as vehicles for political action. More and more, rappers are getting involved outside of music, and seeking direct influence. In Atlanta, where the population ins 49% Black, their voices are heard and action taken moreso than in other cities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
2nd dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the third dog, a toy Yorkshire Terrier named Princeton.
Atlanta rapper Gunna holds community events while in jail awaiting trial on RICO charges
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Atlanta rapper ‘Gunna’ held a community event with free merchandise and food on Saturday in College Park. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was not there because he is currently in jail as part of a major gang indictment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
creativeloafing.com
Thunderbird Trio Bluegrass
Atlanta powerfolk trio on the fiddle, double bass, and banjo. They'll be jamming during our Sunday Supper.
Comments / 0