Atlanta, GA

Stand-in wanted for Atlanta area on Netflix show

Location: Fayetteville, Atlanta, & surrounding GA areas. This production requires covid vaccination. Needs flexible schedule from Oct 3rd – 18th. (In case of schedule shifts within those dates) To apply for roles & submit availability, go to Apply.CastingAllTalent.com !!!
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 19 - Sept. 25

Sept. 19 - Oct. 2. Things are bubbling and brewing at Tucker Brewing's Tucktoberfest. Get a taste of Munich without leaving Georgia through live polka music, traditional German eats, stein holding and more. Click here to purchase tickets. Adventure Cubs. Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta. Sept. 20. Take your...
Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems

Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
Temple Grandin
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes

Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
Sample Atlanta’s most celebrated restaurants at ‘Taste of Buckhead’

Buckhead’s premier food and beverage tasting event is back! And Access Atlanta has a special promo code that’ll save you $5 off your ticket. Taste of Buckhead returns on Oct. 6 to offer foodies unlimited samples of Buckhead’s best food and beverages. The event will be held at The Stave Room at ASW Distillery and is hosted by the Buckhead Business Association (BBA), which works to bring the neighborhood and its businesses together.
How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County

If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Zaxby’s introduces ‘Saucesicles’ into stores

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’ve ever wondered what a sauce-flavored popsicle tastes like, Zaxby’s is giving you a chance to find out. The chicken fast food restaurant will offer popsicles with two of their most popular sauce flavors Sept. 19 through saucesicles.com. The Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch sauces are available in popsicle form courtesy of a partnership with the Alabama-based brand Frios.
What you can get for $500,000 in (and around) Atlanta

Potential homebuyers may know that a $500,000 budget makes for one of the most popular, competitive price points in Atlanta’s current—but shifting—real estate market. We scoped out three juicy options right now, from a shotgun in the hot Old Fourth Ward to a quaint, modern cottage in Woodstock.
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta rappers flex their political muscle outside of music

Politics and rap have always gone hand-in-hand. Whether it’s Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power,” Jeezy’s “My President,” or Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” rap artists have a long legacy of using their songs as vehicles for political action. More and more, rappers are getting involved outside of music, and seeking direct influence. In Atlanta, where the population ins 49% Black, their voices are heard and action taken moreso than in other cities.
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
Thunderbird Trio Bluegrass

Atlanta powerfolk trio on the fiddle, double bass, and banjo. They'll be jamming during our Sunday Supper.
ATLANTA, GA

