This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
macaronikid.com
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Georgia And Where Best To See Them
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near near us and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips
Autumn is in the air and to help visitors plan their trips, Georgia State Parks has launched Leaf Watch 2022. Leaf Watch helps visitors research trails and fall events, book cabins and read safe hiking tips. It will also track fall color as it moves across the state. Travel tips and seasonal information is available at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch. […] The post Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides autumn travel tips appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Trailer released for TV series about Oscarville, the town submerged under Lake Lanier
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) The fictional series inspired by the true story of the town of Oscarville is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, September 15, the official trailer for the first episode of “Oscarville: Below the Surface” was released. The trailer can be viewed on the official website, Facebook, and YouTube accounts for the series.
saportareport.com
Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems
Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
Black males most likely to be drowning victims in Metro Atlanta national park
A new public safety campaign launched by a Metro national park aims to stem the growing tide of drownings among a particular demographic. Over the past ten years, 28 people have drowned on the Chattahoochee River within the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area, and 16 of those have occurred at one site known as “diving rock.” All but one of those drowning victims was a Black male between the ages of 17 to 24.
Monroe Local News
Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
Child falls from 2-story building in metro Atlanta, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child fell from a second-story building on Sunday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Fire. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened at Druid Hills Reserve. There is no word on the condition of the child. Officials did not...
WXIA 11 Alive
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
CBS 46
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
What is Georgia’s wealthiest school district?
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
accesswdun.com
UNG among top universities in the south
The University of North Georgia (UNG) received high marks for quality and value in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12. Among the rankings of public Regional Universities in the South, UNG is the No. 1 university in Georgia on the Best Value Colleges and Least Debt lists, and it is the top-ranked Georgia school on the list of Best Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.
saportareport.com
Herschel Walker’s nonprofit ‘problem’ highlights real problems faced by Georgia nonprofits
By Guest Columnist DAVE PAULE senior consultant at Our Fundraising Search and Georgia State University instructor. It’s hard to avoid political messaging in Georgia during campaign season. This election is no exception, with some of the most extensive messaging surrounding Herschel Walker’s controversial involvement with Patriot Support. This story has legs beyond the campaign; it highlights many of the challenges nonprofits face when they associate their brand with another. Especially, when that brand is a celebrity’s.
Georgia election probe proves the importance of state leaders in preserving democracy
Almost every week, we seem to learn about a new tentacle of the brazen attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, especially in Georgia. The latest surfaced in rural Coffee County. Surveillance video obtained by CNN shows a Republican county official escorting two Trump-connected operatives into the local election office on Jan. 7, 2021.
CBS 46
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has solid lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in new poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new poll released Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows GOP incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp holding a solid lead in his bid for reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams. The poll, which also shows leads for Republicans in the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and...
