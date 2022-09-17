Read full article on original website
W&M bolts to early 3-0 start in 2022
William & Mary recently moved up to 14th in two FCS polls this week. It's their highest ranking since 2016.
Tribe football begins season with an explosive 3-0 start
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary football has been playing like the top 25 team that it has earned as they bolted out to a 3-0 record to start their season. There are at least eight categories in the Colonial Athletic Association where the Tribe has ranked 1st, 2nd or 3rd.
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
Good Samaritan in Suffolk helps Colorado youth football team reunite with misplaced jerseys
Colorado youth football coach Chris Garcia ordered new team jerseys in July. He only just got them, thanks to the help of a nearby Suffolk worker.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
CSO wins 14th Plane Pull in a row
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Plane Pull Team won its 14th consecutive Dulles Day Plane Pull for Special Olympics Virginia, a spokesperson for the department said Saturday.
Candidate Profile: John ‘JP’ Paige (Norfolk City Council)
John “JP” Paige is a candidate for Norfolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
As early voting begins Friday in Va., voting district boundaries have changed
In Hampton Roads, the second district saw some significant changes. The district used to include the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, parts of Norfolk, and then communities on the Peninsula.
Hampton Public Library site leads to adult toy store
Heather Young was looking for some sun exposure when she took her library card outside to renew some books online. What she got was too hot for the Hampton mom to handle.
Body recovered near James River Bridge
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton
NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe
HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
Father of ODU student killed speaks out
Right now police are searching for a Norfolk man found guilty of several charges in the death of ODU student Christopher Cummings.
Lanes reopened on I-64 East in New Kent
There are currently lane closures and a large backup on I-64 East.
Bonaventure Acquires Virginia Luxury Communities
The luxury communities are located near the center of growing Hampton Roads market. Bonaventure has completed its purchase of Pinnacle and Magnolia Chase Apartments, two luxury multifamily communities located in Hampton and Virginia Beach, Va., respectively. Bonaventure acquired ownership of the properties in two separate UPREIT transactions, which were negotiated for an undisclosed amount.
VB Police identify body recovered in Sandbridge Beach area as missing kayaker
The body that washed ashore in the Sandbridge Beach area has been identified as the kayaker that went missing.
25 BEST Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Fresh And Flavorful Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia Beach is a city on the eastern coast of Virginia, located about 20 miles south of Norfolk and approximately 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. If you’re...
Virginia Beach man arrested after police chase ends in NC
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested after a police chase crossed state lines on Tuesday morning. According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that a stolen car was heading to the state line with Chesapeake police following the suspect at around 9:30 a.m.
Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. No suspect information or other details in the case have...
N.C. woman takes first trip to the beach ahead of 108th birthday
107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean.
