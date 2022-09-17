ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

13newsnow.com

Tribe football begins season with an explosive 3-0 start

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary football has been playing like the top 25 team that it has earned as they bolted out to a 3-0 record to start their season. There are at least eight categories in the Colonial Athletic Association where the Tribe has ranked 1st, 2nd or 3rd.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 2

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the second week of high school coverage with games on September 16, 2022. Cox vs. Ocean Lakes Green Run vs. First Colonial Menchville vs. Hampton Lake Taylor vs. Norview Be sure to tune in to WAVY News 10 at 11:15 p.m. next week to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: John ‘JP’ Paige (Norfolk City Council)

John “JP” Paige is a candidate for Norfolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Body recovered near James River Bridge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opens in Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mary W. Jackson Neighborhood Center opened with a ribbon-cutting Saturday Morning. Festivities commemorating the opening of the center lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and opening day activities included tours, food and entertainment. The 231 Lincoln Street center features a gym, locker rooms, a...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
HAMPTON, VA
multihousingnews.com

Bonaventure Acquires Virginia Luxury Communities

The luxury communities are located near the center of growing Hampton Roads market. Bonaventure has completed its purchase of Pinnacle and Magnolia Chase Apartments, two luxury multifamily communities located in Hampton and Virginia Beach, Va., respectively. Bonaventure acquired ownership of the properties in two separate UPREIT transactions, which were negotiated for an undisclosed amount.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Fresh And Flavorful Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia Beach is a city on the eastern coast of Virginia, located about 20 miles south of Norfolk and approximately 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. If you’re...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found shot to death on Victory Blvd in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death overnight on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. and found the man. No suspect information or other details in the case have...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

