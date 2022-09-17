SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale Community College announced it will be offering a Production Assistant Certification program in October. The Scottsdale School of Film+Theatre at Scottsdale Community College says the program will train students to be film production assistants. The program will run from Oct. 3-7, 2022, and will return for the next 4 years to come. This year’s cohort will have 40 trainees working with a veteran Hollywood line producer and faculty from SCC. The five-day intensive program will teach students the skills and awareness they need to be stellar production assistants on a film set. The program was created by the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Production Association.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO