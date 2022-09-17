Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
BHS #21 drives for the goal.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two very different soccer games were played Tuesday night at B…
WVNews
LCHS #15 LBHS #6_3.jpg
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Kierstn Posey scored the only goal of the game to lead Lincoln …
WVNews
Soccer Minutemen knock off Byrd and Wheeling Central, fall to Grafton
The Minutemen soccer team faced a tough schedule facing off against top regional foes Robert C. Byrd and Grafton and Wheeling Central Catholic this week. The Minutemen took down Byrd, were narrowly beaten against Grafton, and dominated Wheeling Central 8-1. The Lewis County Minutemen boys found an extra gear in...
WVNews
Marching to success
While we all get excited about the fall because of football and other sports, Lewis County is blessed to offer other extracurricular programs that are achieving great success. As reported on today’s front page, Lewis County High School’s marching band continues to emerge under the direction of Allen Heath and recently earned a Gold rating for its field show performance at the WV Oil & Gas Festival Marching Band Show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
South Harrison opens new cross country course with 7-school meet
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday was the fulfillment of a vision that South Harrison coach Chad Feathers had when he took over the cross country program. “When I came here, I heard we hadn’t had a meet here in a while,” Feathers said. “With the middle school helping, I’m hoping having these meets will grow the program. I think it builds confidence. The kids love running at home. All the other sports, they have home games. I felt like at least we could do one home meet.”
WVNews
Bridgeport soccer teams shut out Lewis County on Senior Night
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two very different soccer games were played Tuesday night at Bridgeport, but both ended with shutout home victories for the Indians over Lewis County. The Bridgeport boys narrowly defeated the Minutemen as Levi Crayton saved a penalty kick late to preserve a 1-0 victory....
WVNews
WVU football has often shone on weeknights
West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule features three Thursday night games. Two of those are on the road – Sept. 1 at Pitt and Sept. 22 at Virginia Tech – with one at Mountaineer Field – Oct. 13 vs. Baylor. Any weeknight game is met with mixed...
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- One of the bigger keys for West Virginia in this game will be to force bad decisions and inopportune throws from Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells. He has been prone to those throughout his career, and his four picks in the Hokies' opener against Old Dominion were critical factors in the loss. Wells is not a scatter-armed thrower, though -- WVU needs to get to him and make him uncomfortable to in order to try to force a couple of those errant throws.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
WVU seventh in first CRCA poll
The West Virginia University rifle team has been ranked No. 7 in the initial Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll, as announced by the organization. The rankings were based on each team’s score from last year’s NCAA Qualifying Match. The Mountaineers shot a qualifying score of 4707 a year ago.
WVNews
Troop 40 Scouts, Bridgeport (West Virginia) volunteers memorialize late Boy Scout with Eagle projects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Troop 40 Boys Scouts, family, friends and volunteers will team up this weekend to complete an Eagle Project for a late Scout. Scoutmaster Jason Hosaflook said the group will install a bicycle rack Saturday at the Cranberry Glades Botanical Area in Monongahela National Forest near Hillsboro in honor of Levi Bender.
WVNews
'Summertime Serving the Son' gathers Bridgeport (West Virginia) youth and adults
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — While also learning biblical lessons this July, children and youth gave back to Bridgeport Presbyterian Church ministries and local nonprofit groups during the second-annual Summertime Serving the Son. Christian Education Committee Chair Jacy Woods has been part of the committee for nine years, chair...
WVNews
FTR
TERRA ALTA — A Morgantown man was charged with second-offense DUI after a single-vehicle accident on Cranesville Road Sept. 15. According to a criminal complaint, James Lee Brooks, 34, failed field sobriety tests and registered .132 on the breath test. The legal limit to drive in West Virginia is .08.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Canning Exhibit contest to be held
The Lewis County Fair Home Canning Exhibit for this year is sponsored by J&B Farms of Weston. What better way to show off your hard work in filling those jars than to show them off at the Lewis County Fair? This is open to everyone, and there will be 10 categories to enter. Bring exhibits to the 4-H pavilion at the WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. or Thursday, Sept. 22, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Judging will be Sept. 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
WVNews
Lewis County Fair Schedule
Lewis County Fair Board members are excited to release the 2022 fair schedule! Gate price Thursday is $5, Friday $10 and Saturday $10. The gate price includes bounce houses for the kids, stage entertainment, contests, motorsports and events like the Dino Roar tour. We do hope to see everyone come out and support our organization. Ages 2 and under are free.
WVNews
First NCWV Girls in Aviation Day to be held Saturday
BRIDGEPORT — Aerospace partners from across the region are coming together to host the first North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at Pierpont Community & Technical College’s National Aerospace Education Center,...
WVNews
Entertainment
Morgan White is not the only entertainment the Lewis County Fair will have this year. Two other bands are also slated to perform — Michael Bonnett and River’s Edge from Elkins and the Soda Pop Gypsies. Both bands have performed all over North Central West Virginia, including at...
WVNews
Brent Pry in his first season as Hokies’ head coach
The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy is always a big game, but the 2022 edition looms particularly large for a West Virginia program that’s trying to claw its way back to .500. Virginia Tech is in a rebuild under first-year coach Brent Pry, who spent the last eight...
WVNews
Cartoon Headquarters will be at Lewis County Fair
Cartoon Headquarters- Inflatable Fun Zone will be brining out all the fun this year at the Lewis county Fair. With the loss of the Carnival this local business stepped up and is helping the fair out in a big way this year. Brining in a variety of inflatables (5+ different ones), Games (10+) and more! Just remember that the bounce houses will be included with your gate admission.
WVNews
TALA-hosted Hearsemania to launch Weston into 'Spooky Season'
The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum will host this year’s edition of Hearsemania, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, to kick off the Halloween season. Hearsemania 2022 will be the fourth edition of the show previously hosted...
Comments / 0