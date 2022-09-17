ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Los Angeles Dodgers great Maury Wills, NL MVP in 1962, dies at age 89

LOS ANGELES -- Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family members....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Miami, MO
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Iowa State
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Homer, OH
ESPN

Lindor's slam caps comeback, Mets win 6th in row, beat Brews

MILWAUKEE -- — Francisco Lindor capped a stirring comeback and made sure the playoff-bound New York Mets maintained their narrow NL East lead. Lindor hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to put New York ahead for good as the Mets rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Tuesday.
QUEENS, NY
ESPN

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki set to retire at season's end after 16-year MLB career

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki said Tuesday he plans to retire at season's end following a 16-year career. "I feel like it's time," Suzuki said, according to the Orange County Register. "I've had a great run, won a World Series, All-Star Game. Played 16 seasons. I've accomplished a lot of things I never would have dreamed of. I felt like it's time for the next chapter. My three kids, all they've known is baseball."
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Jason Isringhausen
Person
Jason Motte
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Ian Gibaut
Person
José Quintana
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Chris Stratton
Person
Homer
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning center Brayden Point ‘fully healthy’ ahead of training camp

TAMPA — It was a “bit of a long recovery process” for Brayden Point, but the Lightning center said he feels good and has no pain entering training camp. Point was injured in Game 7 of the team’s opening-round series against Toronto last postseason. He missed 10 games before trying to return from a torn quad muscle in the Stanley Cup final.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

NFL Expanded Glance

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
NFL
ESPN

Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game

LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Houston Texans place Justin Britt on non-football illness list

HOUSTON -- The Texans placed center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Coach Lovie Smith said last Wednesday that Britt was out for personal reasons and he remained out all week. Britt also missed Sunday's game at Denver. Asked Monday if Britt would be back this week, Smith...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy