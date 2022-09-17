Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki said Tuesday he plans to retire at season's end following a 16-year career. "I feel like it's time," Suzuki said, according to the Orange County Register. "I've had a great run, won a World Series, All-Star Game. Played 16 seasons. I've accomplished a lot of things I never would have dreamed of. I felt like it's time for the next chapter. My three kids, all they've known is baseball."

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO