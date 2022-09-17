Read full article on original website
ESPN
Harrison Bader has two hits, 3 RBIs in New York Yankees debut; Frankie Montas goes on 15-day injured list
NEW YORK -- Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader played in his first game in pinstripes Tuesday night, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the team's 9-8 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tuesday night's game was Bader's first major league game since he was acquired by the New...
ESPN
Three-time champ Buster Posey becomes first former player to join San Francisco Giants ownership group
Buster Posey, who won three World Series titles as a catcher during his 12 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, will become the first former player to join the team's ownership group, it was announced Wednesday. "Upon his retirement last year, Buster said that he would always stay involved with...
ESPN
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider dealing with oblique soreness, to have next start skipped
ATLANTA -- Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn't feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
ESPN
Los Angeles Dodgers great Maury Wills, NL MVP in 1962, dies at age 89
LOS ANGELES -- Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family members....
ESPN
Lindor's slam caps comeback, Mets win 6th in row, beat Brews
MILWAUKEE -- — Francisco Lindor capped a stirring comeback and made sure the playoff-bound New York Mets maintained their narrow NL East lead. Lindor hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to put New York ahead for good as the Mets rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Tuesday.
ESPN
Las Vegas police investigating allegations fan struck Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
LAS VEGAS -- Police in Las Vegas said Monday they're investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona's 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.'s game-ending fumble return on Sunday...
ESPN
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 60th home run, one shy of Roger Maris' AL single-season record
NEW YORK -- Only five players had hit 60 home runs in a single season in the history of the major leagues -- that is, until New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge joined that exclusive club with a solo homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. Judge turned on...
ESPN
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki set to retire at season's end after 16-year MLB career
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki said Tuesday he plans to retire at season's end following a 16-year career. "I feel like it's time," Suzuki said, according to the Orange County Register. "I've had a great run, won a World Series, All-Star Game. Played 16 seasons. I've accomplished a lot of things I never would have dreamed of. I felt like it's time for the next chapter. My three kids, all they've known is baseball."
MLB・
Tampa Bay Times
Lightning center Brayden Point ‘fully healthy’ ahead of training camp
TAMPA — It was a “bit of a long recovery process” for Brayden Point, but the Lightning center said he feels good and has no pain entering training camp. Point was injured in Game 7 of the team’s opening-round series against Toronto last postseason. He missed 10 games before trying to return from a torn quad muscle in the Stanley Cup final.
ESPN
NFL Expanded Glance
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
NFL・
ESPN
Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game
LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday. Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record...
ESPN
Houston Texans place Justin Britt on non-football illness list
HOUSTON -- The Texans placed center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Coach Lovie Smith said last Wednesday that Britt was out for personal reasons and he remained out all week. Britt also missed Sunday's game at Denver. Asked Monday if Britt would be back this week, Smith...
