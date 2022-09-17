Read full article on original website
Danish queen tests positive after UK monarch's funeral
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the royal palace said Wednesday. In a statement, the royal household said that Margrethe, 82, who has been on the throne for 50 years, canceled...
Biden expected to respond to Putin’s nuclear threat in UN address – live
Joe Biden’s speech will be closely watched for signs of how the Western allies intend to respond to Putin’s latest gambit
Ex-Putin Ally Plunges to His Death ‘From a Great Height’ at Moscow Aviation Institute
An aviation expert has become the latest Russian official to fall to his death in mysterious circumstances. Anatoly Gerashchenko, the former head of Moscow’s Aviation Institute (MAI), died in a mysterious fall inside the institute’s headquarters in the Russian capital on Tuesday. The organization’s press office released a statement describing the 73-year-old’s death as “the result of an accident,” adding that his untimely demise was a “a colossal loss for the MAI and the scientific and pedagogical community.” Russian news outlet Izvestia, citing an unnamed source, reported that Gerashchenko “fell from a great height” and careened down several flights of...
Biden’s bullish rhetoric on Taiwan risks provoking China with no gain in security
In May 2001, the new US president told an interviewer that the United States was obligated to go to war with China if it attacked Taiwan. The United States would do “whatever it took” to defend the island, George W Bush vowed. Then-Senator Joe Biden was not impressed....
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Flights filled up quickly and the prices of tickets for remaining connections sky-rocketed, apparently driven by fears that Russia’s borders could soon close or of a broader call-up that might send many Russian men of fighting age to the war’s front lines. Tickets for the Moscow-Belgrade flights operated by Air Serbia, the only European carrier besides Turkish Airlines to maintain flights to Russia despite a European Union flight embargo, sold out for the next several days. The price for flights from Moscow to Istanbul or Dubai increased within minutes before jumping again, reaching as high as 9,200 euros ($9,119) for a one-way economy class fare. Putin’s decree stipulates that the amount of people called to active duty will be determined by the Defense Ministry. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience initially would be mobilized.
UNICEF renews Pakistan flood appeal as 10 more people die
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Devastating floods in Pakistan’s worst-hit province have killed 10 more people in the past day, including four children, officials said Wednesday as the U.N. children’s agency renewed its appeal for $39 million to help the most vulnerable flood victims. Only a third of the...
Jon Hamm’s ‘Corner Office’ to Open 30th Edition of Raindance Film Festival
Joachim Back’s “Corner Office,” featuring “Mad Men” star John Hamm, will open the 30th edition of London’s Raindance Film Festival (Oct. 26-Nov. 5). Austin Bragg and Meredith Bragg’s “Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game” will close the festival. To mark...
James Bond Producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson on Looking for the Next 007
When Variety catches up with Britain’s most famous producers in late August, they’re busy preparing for the 60th anniversary of Bond in October. But the search for a new actor to play the world’s most famous spy is quietly rumbling on in the background. It’s still “early days,” they claim, but whomever lands the role has to be in it for the long haul.
Spain fines delivery app Glovo 79M euros for labor violation
MADRID (AP) — Spain fined delivery company Glovo nearly 79 million euros ($78 million) for violating a 2021 law that obliged app-based food delivery platforms to make their riders full employees, Spain’s labor minister said Wednesday. Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said Glovo had continued to treat some 10,000...
