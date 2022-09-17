Read full article on original website
NHL
Crosby helps high school hockey player with homecoming proposal
Penguins captain joins teen in effort to woo date for event. Pittsburgh Penguins players went out into the neighborhood to deliver season tickets to fans on Monday. During Sidney Crosby's first stop, he helped a local high school hockey player ask his date to homecoming. The two took a photo holding a sign that said, "2 captains with 1 question, will you go to HOCO with Will?" for the boy to send to his hopeful date.
NHL
Preds Rookies Win Prospect Showcase Tournament After Besting Florida 6-1
Five Different Nashville Prospects Tally in the Team's Final Outing of the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase. The Nashville Predators are 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase Champions. Five different Predators skaters tallied and Nashville's defense kept Florida frustrated in a dominant 6-1 victory over the Panthers prospects, who entered Monday's tournament finale at PNC Arena undefeated.
NHL
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
10 questions for start of NHL training camps
Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
NHL
Ottawa Senators announce 59-player 2022-23 training camp roster
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 59-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held entirely at Canadian Tire Centre for the third consecutive campaign. The Senators training camp roster includes six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards. Players, who will report for medicals and...
NHL
Avalanche Signs MacKinnon to Eight-Year Extension
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year contract extension starting in 2023-24 (runs through 2030-31). He has one year left on his current deal signed on July 8, 2016. The first overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, MacKinnon...
NHL
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Defensemen
Following their elimination in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games last spring, the Boston Bruins dropped some news in early June. Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk both underwent off-season surgeries and will miss the beginning of the 2022-23 season. Losing two of your top-four defensemen is not ideal, but that’s what is facing new coach Jim Montgomery.
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 draft bargains
NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey bargains based on Yahoo Fantasy average draft position (ADP) for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. : Top 250. Projections: F | D | G. NOTE: These picks are...
NHL
Couturier to miss start of Flyers training camp with upper-body injury
Sean Couturier will miss the start of training camp for the Philadelphia Flyers because of an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old center didn't play after Dec. 18 last season and had back surgery Feb. 11. Couturier said on Sept. 12 that he was "feeling good" and expected to be a participant when Philadelphia begins training camp Thursday.
NHL
Momentum killing penalties stunt prospects on Sunday
Tampa Bay committed seven penalties and fell 4-1 to the Panthers in their second Prospect Showcase game. The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped the second of three games at the 2022 Prospect Showcase on Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Jack Finley scored the lone goal for...
Yardbarker
Predators Prospects Playing Smashville Hockey at NHL Prospect Showcase
The Nashville Predators prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this morning to take on the Carolina Hurricanes prospects in Raleigh, NC. Tomas Vamacka got the nod in net for the Preds in this second game of the showcase. Nashville also welcomed back forward Luke Evangelista who had been off the ice thus far at rookie camp and the showcase.
NHL
Daneyko: Palat Has 'What Experience Means'
Ken Daneyko on off-season additions, Blackwood's make it or break it year. It feels hard to believe, but Devils captain Nico Hischier is already entering his sixth NHL season. Jack Hughes, his fourth, and there have been certainly a lot of hard lessons learned throughout those years. When the season...
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks, Islanders under radar; Flyers' plan without Couturier
Here is the Sept. 21 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What two teams (one in each conference) do you believe are flying under the radar and could potentially be a playoff team? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver...
NHL
Kuemper ready to embrace next chapter as No. 1 goalie for Capitals
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Darcy Kuemper viewed his day with the Stanley Cup in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Aug. 5 as the final celebration of the championship he won with the Colorado Avalanche last season. "You try to get everything organized for the day because you want it to...
NHL
Wild Waggle
LAKE ELMO, Minn. - There isn't much that Kirill Kaprizov can't do. Except, maybe golf. According to Wild head coach Dean Evason, captain Marcus Foligno, and forward Ryan Hartman, the 2021 Calder Trophy winner and last season's record-setting goal scorer is not a top choice for a foursome on the links.
NHL
Sharks Set To Open Training Camp On Thursday, Sept. 22
SAN JOSE - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today the team's roster and schedule for the 2022 training camp, set to open on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Sharks Ice at San Jose. Training camp will open Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. and run through Sept. 30. Training camp practices...
NHL
Subban, Chara, Yandle rapid retirements cause stir in NHL
Accomplished defensemen issue announcements on same morning. The landscape of NHL blue lines changed dramatically in about 8½ hours Tuesday morning with the announcement of the retirements of defensemen Keith Yandle, then Zdeno Chara, then P.K. Subban. Combined, they played 3,623 NHL games, the equivalent of nearly 45 seasons,...
NHL
Devils season preview: Hischier, Hughes lead core aiming to turn up heat
Add Palat to bolster offense, Vanecek to shore up goaltending. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
Sabres prospect Savoie healthy, aims to impress at training camp
BUFFALO -- Fully recovered from a shoulder injury, Matt Savoie hopes the Prospects Challenge was the first step toward an extended stay with the Buffalo Sabres this season. "I think my goal is to take the experience for what it is," he said. "I came in really excited and I'm just going to continue with that excitement. I'll put my best foot forward and try to stay as long as I can this year."
