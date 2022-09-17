Atlantic Rallies to Beat Ballard

(Atlantic) Atlantic scored 12-straight fourth-quarter points and downed Ballard 15-12 at Atlantic on Friday night.

Trojan Quarterback Caden Andersen rifled a 25-yard pass to Carter Pellett with 1:08 left to play to put the home team up 15-12. Pellett grabbed six passes for 62-yards and one touchdown to lead the receivers. Andersen completed 25-40 passes for 212-yards and two touchdowns.

Atlantic Head Coach Joe Brummer comments on the game-winning touchdown.

Atlantic struck first on a 12-play 40-yard drive. The drive stalled at the Ballard five-yard line, and on a fourth and five, Hadin Thompson kicked a 22-yard field goal to give the Trojans a 3-0 lead.

The Bombers answered with two straight touchdowns in the second quarter. Eli Rouse reached paydirt twice on runs of one and 15-yards. Ballard missed both extra points and led 12-3 at the Half. Rouse carried the ball 24-carries for 70-yards. An injury to Ballard quarterback Miles Mudd thrust Rouse into the signal-caller role for most of the second Half. Rouse completed 3-5 passes for 46-yards. Gabe Christensen led the receivers with three catches for 46-yards.

Despite some turnovers and untimely penalties, Atlantic pushed on and scored 12-straight points in the fourth quarter and kept the Bombers out of the end zone. Andersen threaded the needle to Colton Rasmussen on a 13-yard score, and Pellett snagged Andersen’s 25-yard pass in the end zone with 1:08 to play.

Ballard drove deep into the Trojans’ territory late in the game; however, the Trojan’s defense turned them away to secure the 15-12 win.

Atlantic Head Coach Joe Brummer says the tide turned when the players started to believe in themselves.

Andersen completed passes to five different receivers. Rasmussen caught eight passes for 48-yards, Pellett six for 62 yards, Jackson McLaren five catches for 50-yards, Tanner O’Brien four catches for 38-yards, and Jayden Proehl, two catches for 14-yards.

The Trojans had 228 total yards of offense, and Ballard mustered 188. The Trojans had 15 first downs, and Ballard had 11. Ballard won the time of possession battle at 25:05, and Atlantic controlled the ball at 22:55.

The Trojans even record 2-2, and host ADM in District play next week. Ballard falls to 1-3 and faces Humboldt next Friday night.