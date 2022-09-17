ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Cape Henlopen shuts out Sussex Academy in three sets

LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated Sussex Academy in a final score of 3 sets to 0 on Tuesday night. Cape Henlopen and Sussex Academy would stay neck and neck in the first game but the Vikings would fight through and take it in a final score of 25-21. Cape would dominate the second set in a final score of 25-14.
LEWES, DE
High School Volleyball PRO

Salisbury, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Worcester Prep School volleyball team will have a game with Salisbury Christian School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Cambridge officer competes in Ironman race

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Over the weekend, Ironman held one of their races right here in Maryland. One of our local police officers, Private First Class Christine Lamonica of the Cambridge Police Department, competed in the race. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Fire destroys Talbot Co. home

WYE MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Wye Mills home early Wednesday morning. At around 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 28796 Dolvin Circle for a reported house fire. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the 1-alarm with Tanker Force fire, which took nearly three hours to control.
WYE MILLS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, MD
City
Salisbury, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
WUSA

Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland

LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
LUSBY, MD
WMDT.com

The Brightside: Lady Barber

DELMAR, Del. – The Delmar community, known to be close and tight-knit has a gem right in the heart of town, the Delmar barber shop. While the shop has been around since the 1940s, it’s the current owner that makes it so unique. Delmar’s First National Bank, turned...
DELMAR, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent Island#American Football#Viking#North Caroline
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)

In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
LAUREL, MD
southbmore.com

Mike Rowe Visits Harborview Liquors and Accepts Invitation to Party Next Door, Shares More About His “Authentic” Baltimore Experience

Baltimore native, Towson State graduate, and television host and narrator Mike Rowe has been living in Northern California for many years but, if you have just a brief conversation with him, you’ll realize he’s as Baltimore as it gets. He loves Old Bay, however, notes much of what we eat at restaurants is actually “No. 2” by J.O. Spice Company; he knows when someone from Baltimore asks you “What school did you go to?” they mean what high school, not what college; and he has a chip on his shoulder that can only come from growing up in Charm City.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebrew.com

Trip to England by Nick Mosby aide is up for Board of Estimates approval

BOE is asked to pay $9,000 for an overseas course attended by Mosby’s chief of staff about “the skills and qualities that lead to success of a chief of staff”. Last month, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby was booked to stay four nights at a $539-a-night suite in Ocean City during the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

MSP investigating fatal shooting in Cambridge, victim identified

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester County. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue. Officers began searching the area and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

MAC Inc. receives award

SALISBURY, Md. – MAC Inc. received the Salisbury Award in recognition of the retirement of their Executive Director Pattie Tingle. MAC Inc. has been serving the senior community for 50 years and for receiving the award, the Trustees of Salisbury will also grant MAC $500 to donate to the charity of their choice.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Raven's Story: 13 years after surviving a gunshot wound to the head, Raven Wyatt is off to college

BALTIMORE - It's no secret, Baltimore is about strength, overcoming the odds, resiliency and love. There's a young woman here who embodies all of that and much more. With a bubbly personality that takes over the room and a smiles that lights it up, Raven Wyatt is a teenager loving life. "I feel good!" shouts Raven Wyatt, speaking at her house over the summer. But it's what you can't see that's tried to hold Raven back for years. "The bullet went in through the front of her head, crossed one part of her brain, almost like a question mark and...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy