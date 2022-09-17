Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMDT.com
Cape Henlopen shuts out Sussex Academy in three sets
LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated Sussex Academy in a final score of 3 sets to 0 on Tuesday night. Cape Henlopen and Sussex Academy would stay neck and neck in the first game but the Vikings would fight through and take it in a final score of 25-21. Cape would dominate the second set in a final score of 25-14.
Salisbury, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Worcester Prep School volleyball team will have a game with Salisbury Christian School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WMDT.com
Cambridge officer competes in Ironman race
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Over the weekend, Ironman held one of their races right here in Maryland. One of our local police officers, Private First Class Christine Lamonica of the Cambridge Police Department, competed in the race. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Fire destroys Talbot Co. home
WYE MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Wye Mills home early Wednesday morning. At around 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 28796 Dolvin Circle for a reported house fire. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the 1-alarm with Tanker Force fire, which took nearly three hours to control.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore resident Emmett Stanton is the reigning champion on ‘Jeopardy!’
Baltimore has a new TV celebrity. Emmett J. Stanton, a freelance writer, photographer, and train buff, is the current champion of “Jeopardy!,” defeating five-time winner Luigi de Guzman on the show that aired Friday. After dominating the first round, Stanton fell to second place behind de Guzman going...
Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland
A statue honoring trailblazing abolitionist Harriet Tubman has risen in Maryland. The post Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland appeared first on NewsOne.
WUSA
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
WMDT.com
The Brightside: Lady Barber
DELMAR, Del. – The Delmar community, known to be close and tight-knit has a gem right in the heart of town, the Delmar barber shop. While the shop has been around since the 1940s, it’s the current owner that makes it so unique. Delmar’s First National Bank, turned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)
In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Dining notes: CS Brazilian to open Saturday in mall area: Updates on Rosenfield’s, Grotto Pizza, Summer House
CS Brazilian Steakhouse is slated to open Saturday near Christiana Mall. The dining spot moved from a location in the Newark Shopping Center to the long-vacant former Don Pablo’s near the mall. CS will open at 11 a.m. each day. It will be interesting to see if a. Over...
southbmore.com
Mike Rowe Visits Harborview Liquors and Accepts Invitation to Party Next Door, Shares More About His “Authentic” Baltimore Experience
Baltimore native, Towson State graduate, and television host and narrator Mike Rowe has been living in Northern California for many years but, if you have just a brief conversation with him, you’ll realize he’s as Baltimore as it gets. He loves Old Bay, however, notes much of what we eat at restaurants is actually “No. 2” by J.O. Spice Company; he knows when someone from Baltimore asks you “What school did you go to?” they mean what high school, not what college; and he has a chip on his shoulder that can only come from growing up in Charm City.
Maybe Jury Duty Isn't So Bad: Lucky Maryland Lotto Player Cashes In $50K Payday
A Lanham man who made a last minute change to his typical lottery numbers in order to make it to jury duty on time got a lucky $50,000 surprise, announced the Maryland Lottery. Marc Holly always picks the same numbers at the same Lottery retailer but changed his schedule when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Steve Rideout beats Addie Eckardt in Cambridge Mayoral Election
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – City of Cambridge officials have released the unofficial results of the Run-Off Election for Mayor. Steve Rideout took 55% of the vote, with Addie Eckardt receiving just under 45% of the vote.
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
baltimorebrew.com
Trip to England by Nick Mosby aide is up for Board of Estimates approval
BOE is asked to pay $9,000 for an overseas course attended by Mosby’s chief of staff about “the skills and qualities that lead to success of a chief of staff”. Last month, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby was booked to stay four nights at a $539-a-night suite in Ocean City during the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention.
WMDT.com
MSP investigating fatal shooting in Cambridge, victim identified
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester County. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue. Officers began searching the area and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue.
WMDT.com
MAC Inc. receives award
SALISBURY, Md. – MAC Inc. received the Salisbury Award in recognition of the retirement of their Executive Director Pattie Tingle. MAC Inc. has been serving the senior community for 50 years and for receiving the award, the Trustees of Salisbury will also grant MAC $500 to donate to the charity of their choice.
Raven's Story: 13 years after surviving a gunshot wound to the head, Raven Wyatt is off to college
BALTIMORE - It's no secret, Baltimore is about strength, overcoming the odds, resiliency and love. There's a young woman here who embodies all of that and much more. With a bubbly personality that takes over the room and a smiles that lights it up, Raven Wyatt is a teenager loving life. "I feel good!" shouts Raven Wyatt, speaking at her house over the summer. But it's what you can't see that's tried to hold Raven back for years. "The bullet went in through the front of her head, crossed one part of her brain, almost like a question mark and...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Pennsylvania, as the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning,...
wpde.com
'White children are fine': Baltimore private school under fire for diversity director's comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (TND) — A private all-girls Catholic school in Baltimore is under fire for an employee's comments about providing students of color spaces "away" from "white gaze." Kalea Selmon is the Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Maryvale Preparatory School. Selmon reportedly spoke at the National Association of...
Comments / 1