ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers discussing 'different routes' for his role upon his return

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXkFo_0hz4otI500
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers hurler Tony Gonsolin is continuing to work his way back from a right forearm strain, having been placed on the 15-day injured list on August 29. Gonsolin’s rehab hasn’t moved as quickly as the team had initially hoped, but Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times relays that he’s responded well to a bullpen session earlier this week. Gonsolin’s role with the Dodgers upon his return is not set in stone, with Gonsolin revealing that he and manager Dave Roberts have discussed “different routes” for his role when he returns.

In his first full season starting, Gonsolin has been nothing short of remarkable, pitching to a 2.49 ERA, 23.7 K%, 7.2 BB% in 128 1/3 innings (23 starts). These impressive numbers propelled him to his first All-Star game, but he has already surpassed his previous max innings pitched, 128, set in 2018. Additionally, after dealing with a forearm strain, it makes sense why the Dodgers may be hesitant in pushing their young, controllable starter before their upcoming playoff run.

Elsewhere around the division…

Giants stalwart Brandon Belt is entering free agency coming off his third surgery on his right knee, but he told Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic this week that his knee “feels great” roughly two weeks after surgery. Belt says that he feels “like a brand-new person,” while adding that he knows there is “a lot more left in me” and explaining he has already shed his crutches. Belt also added that he has roughly four weeks of rehab before he will be back to normal — plenty of time for a normal offseason preparation. Belt expressed interest in returning to San Francisco but indicated he’d be willing to play elsewhere if the team were “ready to move on.” The 34-year-old did not categorically rule out the idea of retiring, stating that “it needs to be the right situation for me to keep going” and that it doesn’t make sense to “go play for nothing” while stating he wouldn’t accept a minor-league contract. Although Belt put forth a disappointing 2022 season, slashing .213/.326/.350 for a .676 OPS, he is less than a year removed from posting back-to-back .900+ OPS seasons and is a career .261/.356/.458 hitter.

  • The Rockies have still yet to officially shut down third baseman Kris Bryant for the season. However, there’s still no timetable for Bryant’s return to the field. In a chat with reporter, Bryant stated that the Rockies want him “to feel really good going into the offseason” and that he wants an “offseason that’s as close to normal as possible,” via The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney. With those sentiments, it appears likely that the 30-year-old will not take the field again this season with the Rockies destined to miss the playoffs for the fourth season in a row. Overall, Bryant is in the first year of a seven-year, $182M contract, but has appeared in only 42 games with the Rockies while being placed on the injured list three times for a strained lower back and plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Nevertheless, when healthy he performed at a high standard, slashing .306/.376/.475 for a .851 OPS, albeit in a hitter-friendly environment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels 3B Anthony Rendon (wrist) hoping to return this season

Anthony Rendon underwent right wrist surgery in June, the continuation of a series of injuries that have plagued his past two seasons. The Angels announced he’d need four-to-six months to recover and proclaimed the surgery season-ending, but Rendon is holding out hope of a late-season return. “That’s always been...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox Claim Yu Chang, Designate Jaylin Davis

The Red Sox have claimed infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Rays, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Chang had been designated for assignment last week. In a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis has been designated for assignment by Boston. Chang, 28, has been a fixture of transaction logs...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Giants to pursue top free agent shortstops if unable to sign Aaron Judge

The Giants could be one of the most aggressive teams this offseason, given their limited payroll commitments and many areas of need. The club’s president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi recently spoke about how “everything is on the table” this winter, “including going out and being aggressive at the top end of the free agent market.” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that they would “love” to go after one of the top shortstop free agents if they don’t sign Aaron Judge.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners place Eugenio Suarez on 10-day IL with fractured fingertip

The Mariners have placed third baseman Eugenio Suarez on the 10-day injured list due to a fracture in the tip of his right index finger, manager Scott Servais told reporters, via The Athletic’s Corey Brock, The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish and MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. Utilityman Dylan Moore has been activated from the 10-day IL to take Suarez’s roster spot, with Moore returning after about three weeks missed due to an oblique strain.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox To Select Frank German

The Red Sox are going to select the contract of right-handed pitcher Frank German today, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. He will take the roster spot of catcher Kevin Plawecki, whose designation for assignment was reported last night. German, 24, came over to the Red Sox from the Yankees...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

A look at the Angels’ promising young lefties

For years, there have been commonly cited (and generally deserved/accurate) narratives surrounding the Angels: They’re squandering the primes of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. They can’t keep their roster healthy. They overspend on the wrong free agents. Holy cow, do they need pitching. There’s merit to each and...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies To Select Gavin Hollowell

The Rockies announced that they have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell, while fellow righty Alex Colomé will go to the bereavement list in a corresponding move. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster. Hollowell, 24, was selected by the Rockies in the sixth...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gonsolin
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Kris Bryant
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Select Jared Young

The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles Outright Alexander Wells

The Orioles announced Friday that lefty Alexander Wells has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. He’ll remain with the club but no longer occupy a spot on the 40-man roster. Prior to today’s announcement, the Orioles hadn’t designated Wells for assignment or publicly indicated that he...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins Outright Randy Dobnak

As expected, Minnesota Twins right-handed pitcher Randy Dobnak has passed through waivers unclaimed and has accepted his assignment to Triple-A. Dobnak was able to reject an outright assignment and elect free agency having accumulated over three years of MLB service time, but he lacks the five years of service time necessary to do so without forfeiting any salary — $800k for the 2022 season, increasing to $1.5MM next year, $2.25MM in 2024, and $3M in 2025, with team options and buyouts for the 2026-28 seasons.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Will Astros retain GM James Click following 2022 season?

The exact terms of James Click’s deal with the Astros weren’t publicized when he was hired in February 2020, but Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports that Click’s contract only runs through the conclusion of the 2022 season. It isn’t known if any extension talks have yet taken place or will place, but Rome writes that “within the organization, speculation about [Click’s] future has been a growing topic since the end of spring.”
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The Los Angeles Times#Giants
MLB Trade Rumors

Andrew Velazquez to undergo knee surgery

The Angels announced Wednesday that infielder Andrew Velazquez has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee and has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Infielder Michael Stefanic is up from Triple-A Salt Lake in his place, the team added. Velazquez exited yesterday’s game after four innings due to a knee injury sustained while making a play at shortstop.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillles reinstate starter Zach Eflin

The Phillies announced they’ve activated righty Zach Eflin from the 60-day injured list. To open a spot on the 40-man roster, Philadelphia recalled right-hander Mark Appel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed him on the MLB 60-day IL. Eflin returns to the active roster for the first time since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler unlikely to return this season

Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler has been on the injured list since July due to back spasms. Though he’s tried ramping up baseball activities since then, he isn’t likely to make it back to the team this year. Manager Don Mattingly tells MLB.com that Soler’s return is “probably out the window.” Soler himself tells Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base “I don’t think I’ll be back this season.”
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets reinstate Max Scherzer, Tylor Megill from IL

The Mets announced a series of roster moves prior to Monday’s game, reinstating right-hander Max Scherzer from the 15-day injured list and fellow righty Tylor Megill from the 60-day IL. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster for Megill but needed to open two spots on the active roster, doing so by optioning right-hander Stephen Nogosek and left-hander Alex Claudio.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds Select Kyle Dowdy

The Reds announced that they have selected the contract of right-hander Kyle Dowdy. He has been appointed the club’s “29th man” for today’s doubleheader. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster, meaning no corresponding move will be required. Dowdy, 29, has 22 1/3...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Outrights: Aguilar, Beaty, Garcia, Barrera

A handful of players recently designated for assignment have gone unclaimed on waivers in recent days. The Angels announced today that outfielder Ryan Aguilar was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. The 28-year-old is now in line for what’ll be the first Triple-A experience of his career. Aguilar had never played above Double-A before he was called up last month — first as a temporary replacement for players unable to travel to Toronto and then as a formal addition to the 40-man roster. Aguilar only got into seven games during his MLB look, though, striking out in 14 of 26 plate appearances before being designated for assignment last week. He’d struck out in 27.2% of his plate appearances at Double-A Rocket City this year, but he’d also drawn walks at an incredible 19% clip and posted a huge .280/.427/.517 showing in 88 games there. The lefty-hitting outfielder will stick in the organization for now, but he’ll qualify for minor league free agency at the end of the year if he’s not reselected onto the 40-man roster.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins designate reliever Aneurys Zabala for assignment

Between games of today’s doubleheader against the Rangers, the Marlins designated reliever Aneurys Zabala for assignment, tweets Daniel Álvarez Montes of El Extrabase. The move clears space on the active roster for lefty Braxton Garrett, who has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list to take the ball in game two. Miami’s 40-man roster tally falls to 39.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins planning to retain general manager Kim Ng

The Marlins are planning to bring back general manager Kim Ng, reports Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. He adds that Ng and owner Bruce Sherman met last week as the organization charts out a plan for the upcoming offseason. It’s not particularly surprising, as there’s never been any indication...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy