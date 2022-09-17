Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Nebraskan
POINT: Husker football student section needs to change negative culture
Despite being a Nebraska native, I’d only been to one Husker football game prior to coming to school here. That being said, that one game left quite a mark. I loved the culture so much — tailgating before the game, making friends with the people parked next to you and, most of all, the walk over the bridge to Memorial Stadium. There were bodies clad in red as far as I could see, and there was always a chant going on — usually the classic “Go big red” call-and-response. In the stadium, even though I had an abysmal understanding of football, I cheered and participated as avidly as any diehard fan, high-fiving our neighbors for every touchdown.
Daily Nebraskan
Husker volleyball bounces back to sweep Kentucky on the road
Nebraska traveled outside the state for the first time this season as it ventured to Lexington, Kentucky to face the No. 13 Wildcats. The match started out with some question marks as to what Nebraska would look like without senior setter/defensive specialist Nicklin Hames. It was a toss-up between which lineup the Huskers would go with. Head coach John Cook decided to once again stick with the 6-2, this time with junior Anni Evans and sophomore Kennedi Orr teaming up to share the setting duties.
Daily Nebraskan
COUNTERPOINT: Husker student section in need of better organization
It’s no secret that the football program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is no longer among the nation’s best. In equally groundbreaking news, the sky is blue. However, the Cornhusker faithful have continued to show that Nebraska fans are one of the most loyal — and friendly — fanbases in all of college football. That’s not just my Husker bias speaking either. Look through any ranking of the most loyal fanbases in college football and you’ll see that Nebraska is almost universally in the top five, often taking the top spot.
Daily Nebraskan
Hardie repeats, Husker XC proves competitive against regional foes in home meet
Another meet, another pair of races in which Nebraska cross country showcased its youth and upside coupled with solid depth despite not taking home the team titles. Saturday marked the second race of the year for both the Husker men and women as they hosted a variety of Midwest schools at the Mahoney Golf Course for their only home meet of the year — the 32nd-annual Greeno/Dirksen Invite — which they co-host with Nebraska Wesleyan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska football fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
Editor's Note: This story was updated on Sept. 18, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. to correct when Bill Busch last served as a defensive coordinator and the amount of time he spent away from Nebraska. Nebraska announced Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been relieved of his position. Just one...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska golfer Kelli Ann Strand wins DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
The middle of September brought another big week for freshmen across Nebraska athletics. It was also another week of teams and athletes kicking off the season. This week’s winner was yet another athlete who began their collegiate career with a phenomenal performance and historical win. This week’s winner is...
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: You should take advantage of what the community has to offer
I had accepted the University of Nebraska's academic offer before I had even set foot on campus. Why? Don't even ask; I wouldn't have an answer. I had never been to Lincoln before, but I had been to other college towns, so I had a good feeling that Lincoln would be just like the others. After stepping foot in Lincoln, I came to the understanding that the university wasn’t the only thing that made up the city.
Daily Nebraskan
Young fashion designer presents collection at Omaha Fashion Guild meeting
A woman wearing a pink, beaded head ornament peeked out from behind a curtain at the front of a small, intimate room on the third floor of Blue Sushi Sake Grill in Omaha. The woman, adorned in a black, floor-length dress and long, pink gloves, is one model in the group of six that night that wore Le’Mario Somerville’s latest fashion collection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Nebraskan
Goodbye ramen noodles, hello healthy eating
For many students, busy schedules and tight budgets get in the way of a healthy, balanced diet. This is where the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Meal Kit Mondays come in. Meal Kit Mondays offer students affordable, nutritious meals that can be cooked at home. Starting on Sept. 26, students can pick up meal kits, which are becoming more popular with the demand for simplicity.
Comments / 0