Milford, DE

WMDT.com

Cape Henlopen shuts out Sussex Academy in three sets

LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated Sussex Academy in a final score of 3 sets to 0 on Tuesday night. Cape Henlopen and Sussex Academy would stay neck and neck in the first game but the Vikings would fight through and take it in a final score of 25-21. Cape would dominate the second set in a final score of 25-14.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Fire destroys Talbot Co. home

WYE MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Wye Mills home early Wednesday morning. At around 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 28796 Dolvin Circle for a reported house fire. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the 1-alarm with Tanker Force fire, which took nearly three hours to control.
WYE MILLS, MD
WMDT.com

Shoplifting incident leads to fiery crash in Milton, three arrested

MILTON, Del. – Three men are behind bars after a shoplifting incident led to a fiery crash Sunday morning. At around 11:30 a.m., troopers were called to respond to the Lowes at 20364 Plantation Road in Lewes for a reported shoplifting. Two men were reportedly seen leaving the store with a large amount of stolen copper wire before getting into a Chrysler 300 with Florida registration, driven by a third male suspect, and fleeing the scene north on Coastal Highway.
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

OC leaders hoping to see minimal issues for this year’s pop-up rally event

OCEAN CITY, Md.- If you’re looking to make your way to Ocean City this week for the anticipated pop-up car rally event, Mayor Rick Meehan has a message for you. “As always, we welcome everybody here, but if you’re going to break the law or you’re coming here to just break the law this isn’t the time or place to come,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said.
WBOC

Anti-Semitic Flyers Found Outside Homes on Rehoboth Beach

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Rehoboth Beach Police are investigating antisemitic flyers found outside hundreds of homes. The hateful flyers came in small bags, filled partially with corn kernels. The flyers contain messages blaming Jewish politicians for civic issues. The Rehoboth Beach Police Department says over 300 bags were distributed. Community members...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

19-year-old hospitalized after Hilltop shooting

A 19-year-old is in stable condition after police said he was shot in the Hilltop neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday night. Police said the shooting took place at about 7:01 p.m. on September 20, 2022 along the 1700 block of West 4th Street near the border with Little Italy. Police said...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Vehicle crashes and burns after police pursuit is called off in Sussex County

MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a pursuit turned fiery crash. Sunday afternoon, DSP troopers engaged in a pursuit resulting from a theft investigation, police say. The pursuit was later called off. However, police tell 47 ABC the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Route 1 and Broadkill Bridge. Police say three suspects are currently in custody.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Menhaden fishing fleet spotted off Lewes Beach

Lewes Beach residents had a flashback to six decades ago Sept. 19, as a six-ship menhaden fishing fleet from Reedville, Va., arrived off the coast near Roosevelt Inlet around 4 p.m. Lewes was once home to the largest menhaden fishing fleet in the country. From 1883 to the early 1960s,...
LEWES, DE
WGMD Radio

Dagsboro Firefighters Battle Early Morning Blaze

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Helms Landing in Dagsboro. Dagsboro fire crews were called just after 3:40 this morning and found a fully involved single family home. Crews from Frankford, Millsboro, Millville, Roxana, Gumboro, Selbyville and Bethany Beach provided assistance or back up. Reports are that the residents got out of the home safely. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
DAGSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Cambridge officer competes in Ironman race

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Over the weekend, Ironman held one of their races right here in Maryland. One of our local police officers, Private First Class Christine Lamonica of the Cambridge Police Department, competed in the race. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

The Brightside: Lady Barber

DELMAR, Del. – The Delmar community, known to be close and tight-knit has a gem right in the heart of town, the Delmar barber shop. While the shop has been around since the 1940s, it’s the current owner that makes it so unique. Delmar’s First National Bank, turned...
DELMAR, DE
WMDT.com

Fruitland Police searching for theft suspect

FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for theft. We’re told the pictured suspect stole items from Walmart valued at $85.89. The suspect reportedly fled on foot when contacted by Walmart Asset Protection. Anyone with information on the...
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We hope everyone is getting outside and enjoying this year's Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's been a great start to this year's season and that continues this weekend with more than a dozen more events and festivals to tell you about throughout the region.
DELAWARE STATE
98online.com

Ocean City therapist used patients’ credit cards for psychic readings

(BreakingAC) An Ocean City therapist who used dozens of clients’ credit cards to pay for thousands in psychic readings was admitted into pretrial intervention last month, BreakingAC has learned. Ashley Crooks, 32, was charged with theft by deception and unlawful use of credit cards after racking up $40,000 in...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

MSP investigating fatal shooting in Cambridge, victim identified

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester County. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue. Officers began searching the area and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
MAGNOLIA, DE
WBOC

Homeowners React to Address Changes in Lewes

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Twenty-five homes on Cape Henlopen Drive in Lewes now have a new address. Changes were made suddenly and some homeowners feel they should have had a say in the matter. Lewes City Manager, Ann Marie Townshend, said the changes were made partly because original addresses were causing...
LEWES, DE

