WMDT.com
Cape Henlopen shuts out Sussex Academy in three sets
LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated Sussex Academy in a final score of 3 sets to 0 on Tuesday night. Cape Henlopen and Sussex Academy would stay neck and neck in the first game but the Vikings would fight through and take it in a final score of 25-21. Cape would dominate the second set in a final score of 25-14.
WMDT.com
Fire destroys Talbot Co. home
WYE MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Wye Mills home early Wednesday morning. At around 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 28796 Dolvin Circle for a reported house fire. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the 1-alarm with Tanker Force fire, which took nearly three hours to control.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Pennsylvania, as the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning,...
WMDT.com
Shoplifting incident leads to fiery crash in Milton, three arrested
MILTON, Del. – Three men are behind bars after a shoplifting incident led to a fiery crash Sunday morning. At around 11:30 a.m., troopers were called to respond to the Lowes at 20364 Plantation Road in Lewes for a reported shoplifting. Two men were reportedly seen leaving the store with a large amount of stolen copper wire before getting into a Chrysler 300 with Florida registration, driven by a third male suspect, and fleeing the scene north on Coastal Highway.
WMDT.com
OC leaders hoping to see minimal issues for this year’s pop-up rally event
OCEAN CITY, Md.- If you’re looking to make your way to Ocean City this week for the anticipated pop-up car rally event, Mayor Rick Meehan has a message for you. “As always, we welcome everybody here, but if you’re going to break the law or you’re coming here to just break the law this isn’t the time or place to come,” Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said.
WBOC
Anti-Semitic Flyers Found Outside Homes on Rehoboth Beach
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Rehoboth Beach Police are investigating antisemitic flyers found outside hundreds of homes. The hateful flyers came in small bags, filled partially with corn kernels. The flyers contain messages blaming Jewish politicians for civic issues. The Rehoboth Beach Police Department says over 300 bags were distributed. Community members...
WDEL 1150AM
19-year-old hospitalized after Hilltop shooting
A 19-year-old is in stable condition after police said he was shot in the Hilltop neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday night. Police said the shooting took place at about 7:01 p.m. on September 20, 2022 along the 1700 block of West 4th Street near the border with Little Italy. Police said...
WMDT.com
Vehicle crashes and burns after police pursuit is called off in Sussex County
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a pursuit turned fiery crash. Sunday afternoon, DSP troopers engaged in a pursuit resulting from a theft investigation, police say. The pursuit was later called off. However, police tell 47 ABC the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Route 1 and Broadkill Bridge. Police say three suspects are currently in custody.
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fishing fleet spotted off Lewes Beach
Lewes Beach residents had a flashback to six decades ago Sept. 19, as a six-ship menhaden fishing fleet from Reedville, Va., arrived off the coast near Roosevelt Inlet around 4 p.m. Lewes was once home to the largest menhaden fishing fleet in the country. From 1883 to the early 1960s,...
WBOC
Lewes Lowe's Shoplifting Suspects Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash
LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police say three New York men accused of shoplifting a large amount of copper wire from the Lowe's store in Lewes led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended when their getaway car crashed and caught on fire. Police said that at around 11:30 a.m....
WGMD Radio
Dagsboro Firefighters Battle Early Morning Blaze
Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Helms Landing in Dagsboro. Dagsboro fire crews were called just after 3:40 this morning and found a fully involved single family home. Crews from Frankford, Millsboro, Millville, Roxana, Gumboro, Selbyville and Bethany Beach provided assistance or back up. Reports are that the residents got out of the home safely. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
WMDT.com
Cambridge officer competes in Ironman race
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Over the weekend, Ironman held one of their races right here in Maryland. One of our local police officers, Private First Class Christine Lamonica of the Cambridge Police Department, competed in the race. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
The Brightside: Lady Barber
DELMAR, Del. – The Delmar community, known to be close and tight-knit has a gem right in the heart of town, the Delmar barber shop. While the shop has been around since the 1940s, it’s the current owner that makes it so unique. Delmar’s First National Bank, turned...
delawarepublic.org
Firefly Music Festival traffic coming to Dover this week, DelDOT to keep the flow smooth
Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday, and campers start arriving Wednesday. Drivers should anticipate some delays between Wednesday and Monday in the Dover area. It’s DelDOT’s tenth year navigating people through town, and they’ve improved management each year. DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod says Leipsic Road will be closed,...
WMDT.com
Fruitland Police searching for theft suspect
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for theft. We’re told the pictured suspect stole items from Walmart valued at $85.89. The suspect reportedly fled on foot when contacted by Walmart Asset Protection. Anyone with information on the...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We hope everyone is getting outside and enjoying this year's Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's been a great start to this year's season and that continues this weekend with more than a dozen more events and festivals to tell you about throughout the region.
98online.com
Ocean City therapist used patients’ credit cards for psychic readings
(BreakingAC) An Ocean City therapist who used dozens of clients’ credit cards to pay for thousands in psychic readings was admitted into pretrial intervention last month, BreakingAC has learned. Ashley Crooks, 32, was charged with theft by deception and unlawful use of credit cards after racking up $40,000 in...
WMDT.com
MSP investigating fatal shooting in Cambridge, victim identified
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dorchester County. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue. Officers began searching the area and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
WBOC
Homeowners React to Address Changes in Lewes
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Twenty-five homes on Cape Henlopen Drive in Lewes now have a new address. Changes were made suddenly and some homeowners feel they should have had a say in the matter. Lewes City Manager, Ann Marie Townshend, said the changes were made partly because original addresses were causing...
