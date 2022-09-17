Cru Newman, Cade Gehlen help No. 3 Central Catholic open Mt. Hood play with rout of Sandy

No. 3 Central Catholic 41, Sandy 6

Ty Jones, Zach Davis and Cade Gehlen each had five tackles to spearhead the defense in the Rams’ win over the Pioneers (0-3) in the Mt. Hood Conference opener for both teams.

Gehlen rushed for two touchdowns at Hillsboro Stadium for the host Rams (2-1), including a two-yard run in the first quarter that made the score 7-0.

The Pioneers made it 7-6 with a minute before halftime, but the Rams of Southeast Portland scored twice more before intermission to take command.

First, Michael Williams retuned the Pioneers’ kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, and after the Rams regained possession, Cru Newman passed to Niko May for a 21-6 lead.

Cole Rotzien ran for the Pioneers’ touchdown. Leithan Thompson caught six passes for 108 yards. Billy Lucas completed 16 of 29 passes for 138 yards and one interception.

Newman (13 of 21) passed for 251 yards and two touchdowns and ran five times for 64 yards. Zhaiel Smith caught Newman’s other touchdown pass, and Tyler Newbury ran for a score.

The Rams were without junior Timmy Mitchell Jr., who was injured early in the team’s game last week.

Photo by Vince Miller

—