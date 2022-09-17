Greg Edwards, CEO/President-Catch Des Moines, has a variety of unique things to Catch in Des Moines this week...Including the Des Moines Streetstyle Open skateboard events happening Thursday through Saturday! www.skatedsm.org for details! Oktoberfest Des Moines is back in downtown Friday and Saturday. The first ever Windsor Heights Fall Fest takes place Friday and Saturday at Colby Park. Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival is at Western Gateway Park Saturday & Sunday. And, the Head of the Des Moines Regatta takes place on the Des Moines River starting across from the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden on Saturday between 8:30am-4:15pm. Get all the information on these events and MORE by visiting www.catchdesmoines.com.

