FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
weareiowa.com
Variety of very cool things you can CATCH in DES MOINES this week!
Greg Edwards, CEO/President-Catch Des Moines, has a variety of unique things to Catch in Des Moines this week...Including the Des Moines Streetstyle Open skateboard events happening Thursday through Saturday! www.skatedsm.org for details! Oktoberfest Des Moines is back in downtown Friday and Saturday. The first ever Windsor Heights Fall Fest takes place Friday and Saturday at Colby Park. Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival is at Western Gateway Park Saturday & Sunday. And, the Head of the Des Moines Regatta takes place on the Des Moines River starting across from the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden on Saturday between 8:30am-4:15pm. Get all the information on these events and MORE by visiting www.catchdesmoines.com.
Idaho overtakes Drake, 42-14
The Drake football team travelled westward to play Idaho. A touchdown from Dorian Boyland left the Bulldogs feeling hopeful, but Idaho eventually won out.
'This is not a whodunnit case' | Video of mob chasing Officer Goodman to take center stage at Iowa man's trial
WASHINGTON — An Iowa man was so determined to stop the certification of electoral votes on Jan. 6 he scaled a 20-foot wall and led a mob that chased a police officer through the U.S. Capitol Building, prosecutors told a jury Tuesday. Opening arguments began late in the afternoon...
Bondurant barn fire under investigation
Around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, several fire crews responded to the blaze. There were no deaths or injuries reported in the fire.
