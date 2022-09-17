Read full article on original website
tallasseetribune.com
Stanhope falls short in shootout against Carver
Stanhope Elmore’s offense put up plenty of fireworks Friday night but came up just short in a 46-44 shootout against Carver. Already up by two points, Carver punched in a touchdown with just over a minute remaining, but missed the two-point conversion, setting up the potential for the Mustangs to complete a game-tying drive.
tallasseetribune.com
Auburn needs to establish an identity
The Auburn Tigers have developed a very bewildering and annoying tendency over the last decade of having at least one humiliating performance a year against an out of conference opponent. In 2015, it was Jacksonville State (no offense). In 2017, it was Mercer. In 2018, it was Southern Miss. Last year, it was Georgia State. Saturday, the Tigers struggled to beat San Jose State 24-16. Were they looking ahead to Penn State? Probably. Should it have mattered? No. Auburn repeatedly sabotaged themselves with penalties and turnovers in the first half and gave hope to an overmatched opponent. It was a disappointing and dismal performance that I have, unfortunately, come to expect. However, winning a football game on a Saturday when lots of other high-profile teams lose games to seemingly inferior teams is all that matters.
A Full On Brawl Broke Out In The Stands While Auburn Was Getting Blown Out By Penn State
I think it’s safe to say Auburn fans are getting fed up with Bryan Harsin as their head coach. First off, the team lost their last five games last year after a 6-2 start, and this year, they’re off to a tough 2-1 start after getting absolutely obliterated by Penn State at home, 41-12.
The wheels are in motion for the powers that be in Auburn
Is the battle between Bryan Harsin and the powers that be coming to an end?
Column: Disaster Strikes The Pasture As Auburn Family Loses Faith In Coach
Monday, Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin met with members of the media for his weekly press conference on the Plains. This week, however, started with a less than welcoming scene for the second-year Tigers coach. Now, before we dive a bit deeper into the rabbit hole of Auburn football and...
Auburn football: 3 alumni who should be considered for HC if Bryan Harsin is fired
Auburn football is on the verge of being a dumpster fire if Paul Finebaum was right about the Penn State Week 3 matchup being a ‘bellwether’ for the rest of the season. After a 41-12 rout that was slipping away by halftime and in the books by the start of the third quarter, Bryan Harsin was on the defensive at Monday’s press scrum — talking down to reporters and giving credence to the idea that his seat has white hot.
Elmore, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Elmore. The Lowndes Academy volleyball team will have a game with Edgewood Academy on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00. The Lowndes Academy volleyball team will have a game with Edgewood Academy on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Roll 'Bama Roll
WATCH: Penn State charged with murdering Auburn on SEC Shorts
As you may have heard, Auburn invited Penn State over for a game on Saturday and things didn’t go so well for the Tigers. Leave it to the SEC Shorts crew to pile on, and we are 100% here for it. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the captions.
Auburn football: Derek Mason linked to Pac-12 head coach opening
Auburn football defensive coordinator Derek Mason has been linked to the Arizona State HC opening, one that was created in the wake of Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils program brain trust agreeing to terminate their ties. Edwards had never matched the highs his predecessors did, twice reaching eight wins...
Auburn Twitter seems to want Deion Sanders to be the next head football coach
Could Deion Sanders really end up in Auburn?
tallasseetribune.com
Elmore County volleyball claims Block Party championship
The Elmore County high school volleyball team dominated its way through the Block Party championship on Saturday. Elmore County, which hosted 11 total teams in Eclectic for its ninth annual Block Party Tournament, went 5-0 and won the tournament championship. The Lady Panthers lost only one set the entire day and beat Wetumpka, 2-0, in the championship match.
Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary
By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
QSR Web
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
WSFA
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
livability.com
Why Military Families Choose to Live in Prattville
Active duty and retired personnel enjoy the quality of life and so much more. Located just 10 miles from Prattville, Maxwell Air Force Base is home to thousands of military and civilian personnel. Prattville is a popular location for those personnel and their families, and many of them choose to remain in Prattville and Autauga County when they retire.
tallasseetribune.com
Full Time Custodian
Cooper & V. Robinson Head Start Centers Full-time Custodian Position Qualifications: -High school diploma or GED -Good communication skills. Applications can be picked up and returned: V. Robinson Head Start Center between 7:30am-3:30pm. or mailed to Head Start Central Office 170 South Broadnax Street Dadeville, Alabama 36853 Application deadline: September 29, 2022.
