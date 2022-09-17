Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball wins sixth straight in Doniphan-Trumbull sweep
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia traveled to play Doniphan-Trumbull Tuesday night. The Hawkettes swept the Cardinals, 3-0, to earn their sixth consecutive victory. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball handles Crete in triangular
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings volleyball hosted a triangular with Crete and Gothenburg Tuesday. In the first matchup of the day, the Tigers played against the Cardinals and won 2-0. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings softball blasts Lexington on Senior Night
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings softball hosted Lexington on its Senior Night Tuesday. It was an emotional pregame for the Tigers, who won the game 11-1. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball sweeps York University in dominate fashion
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The now seventh-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team used its depth to sweep York University (-15, -7, -12) Monday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was just the second all-time meeting between the Lopers (13-1) and NAIA Panthers (2-10). Coming off a tough MIAA...
KSNB Local4
Taylor wins NAIA Attacker of the Week for Hastings College
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thedford native and Hastings College senior outside hitter Marlee Taylor was named the NAIA National Attacker of the Week Tuesday. The honor comes after Taylor earned 76 kills with a .397 hitting percentage, while also adding 10 digs and seven blocks across five matches for the Broncos, who went 4-1 during that span.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska RB Allen out for season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph. As a result, Allen will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The freshman running back ranks second on the team with 190 rushing yards. Allen had two...
KSNB Local4
Top 5 Plays showcase action thrilling week of sports
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back! Find out who made the list in this weeks edition. 5. Hastings College football’s John Zamora helps secure the Broncos 21-17 win over Concordia to improve to 3-1. 4. Hastings College volleyball’s Marlee Taylor, a big contributor in the Broncos...
KSNB Local4
Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2022-23 class released
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) -The Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its third class for the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
Nebraska Football: Adrian Martinez on hotseat of his own at Kansas State
While the Nebraska football team is having a disaster of a season, it’s not just current Huskers that are struggling quite an bit more than they expected. Former four-year starter Adrian Martinez is also starting to have a 2022 season to forget. However, much like the Nebraska football team,...
Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln
While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
Report: Nebraska Has Three Leading Candidates for Next Coach
Several coaches from different conferences are reportedly being considered for the job.
KSNB Local4
Huskers start fall season with win over Creighton
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team started the fall season with a 19-1 victory in an eight-inning matchup at Creighton. Seniors Courtney Wallace and Mya Felder led the Huskers each with four RBIs while freshman Katelyn Caneda added three. In the circle, Wallace, Sarah Harness and Kaylin Kinney split time. Wallace led NU with four strikeouts and no hits.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to...
Nebraska Football: Miami Hurricanes fans melt down, want Scott Frost
When it comes to Nebraska football and the Miami Hurricanes, it appears that one team’s trash is another team’s treasure. While most Nebraska football fans were watching the Huskers get dismantled 49-14 on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners, there was still a general feeling of relief that Scott Frost is gone.
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
Stukenholtz: Weird Week in Lincoln Changes Everything
Oklahoma loss is least of Nebraska’s problems – season starts in two weeks
KSNB Local4
“Falling” temperatures bring an autumn feel....
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mid to late September usually conjures up thoughts of pulling out the fleece pullovers and lighting up the fire pit for the first time, but that was likely furthest from your mind today. Certainly not when most of the area was dealing with high 90 and 100 degree weather. It was a record breaking day for many towns. It was the second latest 100 degree reading for Grand Island today and for Lincoln it was the first back to back 100 degree days ever for the month of September.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Community Theatre play is a COVID casualty
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Community Theatre cancelled an upcoming play because of COVID. In a press release, HCT said “Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins,” which had been scheduled for Sept. 30 - Oct. 8, is cancelled because 75 percent of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID. HCT said they’ve been quarantined for the recommended five days and are recovering.
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
KSNB Local4
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits, along with a new album, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour will make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at...
