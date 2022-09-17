ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NE

KSNB Local4

Hastings volleyball handles Crete in triangular

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings volleyball hosted a triangular with Crete and Gothenburg Tuesday. In the first matchup of the day, the Tigers played against the Cardinals and won 2-0. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK volleyball sweeps York University in dominate fashion

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The now seventh-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team used its depth to sweep York University (-15, -7, -12) Monday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was just the second all-time meeting between the Lopers (13-1) and NAIA Panthers (2-10). Coming off a tough MIAA...
KEARNEY, NE
Exeter, NE
KSNB Local4

Taylor wins NAIA Attacker of the Week for Hastings College

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Thedford native and Hastings College senior outside hitter Marlee Taylor was named the NAIA National Attacker of the Week Tuesday. The honor comes after Taylor earned 76 kills with a .397 hitting percentage, while also adding 10 digs and seven blocks across five matches for the Broncos, who went 4-1 during that span.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska RB Allen out for season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph. As a result, Allen will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The freshman running back ranks second on the team with 190 rushing yards. Allen had two...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Top 5 Plays showcase action thrilling week of sports

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back! Find out who made the list in this weeks edition. 5. Hastings College football’s John Zamora helps secure the Broncos 21-17 win over Concordia to improve to 3-1. 4. Hastings College volleyball’s Marlee Taylor, a big contributor in the Broncos...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2022-23 class released

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) -The Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its third class for the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Tim Tebow wants Urban Meyer in Lincoln

While the Urban Meyer to Nebraska football rumors have been shot down both by the university and the former Ohio State head coach, talk about a union between the two sides persists. Part of the reason the whispers around a potential teammup is because there are people both around Nebraska football and Urban Meyer who think it would be a good fit.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers start fall season with win over Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team started the fall season with a 19-1 victory in an eight-inning matchup at Creighton. Seniors Courtney Wallace and Mya Felder led the Huskers each with four RBIs while freshman Katelyn Caneda added three. In the circle, Wallace, Sarah Harness and Kaylin Kinney split time. Wallace led NU with four strikeouts and no hits.
CREIGHTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska fires DC Chinander

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

“Falling” temperatures bring an autumn feel....

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mid to late September usually conjures up thoughts of pulling out the fleece pullovers and lighting up the fire pit for the first time, but that was likely furthest from your mind today. Certainly not when most of the area was dealing with high 90 and 100 degree weather. It was a record breaking day for many towns. It was the second latest 100 degree reading for Grand Island today and for Lincoln it was the first back to back 100 degree days ever for the month of September.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Community Theatre play is a COVID casualty

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Community Theatre cancelled an upcoming play because of COVID. In a press release, HCT said “Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins,” which had been scheduled for Sept. 30 - Oct. 8, is cancelled because 75 percent of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID. HCT said they’ve been quarantined for the recommended five days and are recovering.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits, along with a new album, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour will make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at...
LINCOLN, NE

