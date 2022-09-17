Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
9/20 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY — You at home voted McCracken County's Zeno Cornelius as having the Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Cornelius ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs win over Marshall County.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beth, Marshall County take home 1st Region girls championships
PADUCAH, KY -- It was a Marshall County Lady Marshal sweep at the 1st Region Girls Golf Championship on Monday afternoon at the Country Club of Paducah. Lady Marshal freshman Trinity Beth won her second region championship with the round of the day, finishing with a 1-under 71. Beth won her other region championship back in 2020.
westkentuckystar.com
Crittenden County's Perez named Kentucky Teacher of the Year
A 6th grade English and language arts instructor at Crittenden County Middle School is the Kentucky Teacher of the Year. Mandy Perez received the honor during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort on Tuesday. There were 1,987 nominations of teachers statewide. Perez says teaching is "tough"....but "what we...
WTVQ
Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
WBKO
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A seven-year-old’s death while in state care is now the target of a lawsuit. A coroner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. At the time, he was under the care of a state-contracted facility. Now, the couple raising the boy after his biological mother lost custody has filed suit.
WTVQ
‘Heart of Danville’ says tearful goodbye, closing doors after nearly 4 decades
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An organization that’s worked hard for the last 40 years to revitalize Danville’s downtown area will be closing its doors for good by the end of the year. The ‘Heart of Danville’ says locals and travelers alike call Danville, Kentucky’s “Mayberry”, proven in 2001 when it won the ‘Great American Main Street’ award.
foxlexington.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Fishermen sentenced for poaching paddlefish in MS lake
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two commercial fishermen from Kentucky illegally harvested paddlefish and paddlefish roe from a Mississippi lake, and it cost them their livelihood for five years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi announced. James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, pleaded guilty […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County High School marks National Farm Safety and Health Week with Ag Safety Day
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — It's National Farm Safety and Health Week. It's a time to talk about ways to reduce the number of farm-related injuries and deaths by promoting safe practices. That's why the Graves County High School agriculture department hosted an Ag Safety Day on Tuesday. The event...
wdrb.com
Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
kbsi23.com
$21 million project underway in Paducah, KY
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The vision for Paducah’s city block project is to improve a block of the city’s downtown. Weyland Ventures, a partner with the city of Paducah, attended the city commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 13, where Moriah Gratz, the CEO of Weyland Ventures, gave an update for the project saying,
westkentuckystar.com
Rollover crash sends Princeton woman to hospital
A crash in Caldwell County Monday sent a Princeton woman to the hospital. Caldwell County deputies said 27-year-old Kandis Ford of Princeton was driving on Dawson Road when her vehicle left the road and rolled over, pinning her in the car. Caldwell Fire and Rescue removed her from the vehicle...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local leaders discuss west Kentucky's inland waterways in D.C.
WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs. During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level. The chamber's annual visit involves a host...
wpsdlocal6.com
Demolition continues at Graves County Courthouse
MAYFIELD, KY — Crews are continuing their work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse, which was severely damaged by an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10. Youngblood Excavating and Contracting is tearing down three buildings in downtown Mayfield, including the courthouse, Mayfield Fire Station 1 and the American Legion building. Local 6 talked with one person watching the demolition.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ballard under county-wide burn ban
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County has been placed under a county-wide burn ban, according to a social media post from Ballard County Emergency Management. According to the post, Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper ordered the burn ban, effective immediately. It will not be lifted until the county receives one inch of consecutive rain.
wpsdlocal6.com
Strollin' through the Colon educational event on cancer risk to be held in Hardin County, Illinois
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — The Southern 7 Health Department is hosting an event to educate the public about the risk of colorectal cancer and the importance of regular screenings beginning at age 45. The health department says it is holding the Strollin' through the Colon event in partnership with...
wdrb.com
Panel splits decision on parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will have to wait another week to learn his fate in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah doctor dies at age 52
PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor has died at the age of 52. Dr. Patrick Finney was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, who graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1995. He completed his internal medicine residency in North Carolina. Finney then moved to Paducah, where he...
