ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agSdw_0hz4nv1K00

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego’s blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed.

Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition.

Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high seven innings and the Padres cruised to a 12-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

San Diego stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final NL wild card playoff spot. The Brewers rallied to beat the Yankees 7-6 earlier Friday.

It was a nice bounce-back win for the Padres, who looked listless in a 4-0 loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday night. They had a team meeting before Friday’s win as they try to stay ahead of the Brewers with less than three weeks to go in the season.

“This is an unbelievable baseball team here,” Drury said. “I think sometimes we — I don’t want to say take it for granted — but we’ve been a little lax little lately. Sometimes that’s what you need, get the guys together, have a team meeting, get the guys going and remind us what we’re here for — to win a World Series.”

The Padres jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on Drury’s two-run shot into the left field seats. He has a career-high 27 homers this season, including seven since being traded to San Diego from Cincinnati.

Drury pushed the lead to 4-0 in the fourth on a solo shot to left center, marking the 30-year-old’s first multi-homer game since 2019. He recently returned to the lineup after missing nearly two weeks because of a concussion.

“He hasn’t missed a beat,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said.

It was a good all-around day for the Padres’ offense, which had 17 hits. Ha-Seong Kim had three hits, including a double and solo homer. Austin Nola added a solo homer and a double, while Juan Soto had two hits, including a double.

Snell (7-9) gave up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out seven. The 2018 AL Cy Young winner lowered his ERA to 3.85 for the season.

“I’ve been feeling stronger and stronger as the year’s gone on,” Snell said.

Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker had two homers and drove in the team’s three runs. Walker now has 34 homers this season, extending a career high. Stone Garrett, Corbin Carroll and Daulton Varsho all hit a double.

Once the Padres built their big lead, Arizona catcher Carson Kelly made his fourth pitching appearance of the season. He gave up one run over 1 1/3 innings.

BAD BUM

It was another tough outing for Diamondbacks lefty Madison Bumgarner (6-15), who gave up five runs over five innings.

“It’s a very frustrating game sometimes,” Bumgarner said. “I’ve thrown much worse games this year and had far better results. It’s tough to understand sometimes.”

The 33-year-old signed a $85 million, five-year deal before the 2020 season, but has a 14-29 record and a 5.01 ERA over three years since coming to the desert.

That’s a far cry from his first 11 years with San Francisco, where he was a four-time All-Star and helped the team win three World Series titles.

Bumgarner had a decent start to the current season, giving the D-backs hope that they could salvage part of the deal. But he’s regressed as the season’s developed and he had a 9.23 ERA over five starts in August.

This month hasn’t been much better with 11 earned runs in 16 innings.

The teams continue their four-game series on Saturday. The D-backs start RHP Zac Gallen (12-2, 2.50 ERA) against Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (9-7, 3.28).

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Yanks' Judge hits 58th, 59th homers, 2 shy of Maris' AL mark

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday, moving within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining. Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998. The two homers against Milwaukee totaled 857 feet. Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge had four hits and four RBIs. He leads the major leagues in homers and with 127 RBIs. His two-run double in the ninth raised his batting average to .3162, third behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164. Judge hit his first of the day on a sinker from Jason Alexander with a 2-0 count in the third inning. The 414-foot, opposite-field drive left the bat at 112 mph.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
The Associated Press

Bader's Yankees debut arrives vs. Pirates; CF batting 7th

NEW YORK (AP) — After growing up as a fan at old Yankee Stadium, Harrison Bader put on the pinstripes and played center field at the new ballpark on Tuesday night. Traded to New York from St. Louis during an injury layoff of nearly three months, Bader was set to make his Yankees debut in a series opener against Pittsburgh. “I think it’s great for the fans here to have a New York native,” he said. “A lot of the fans that cheer us on during the games — I was that when I was younger. So it definitely is special. I just want to be the best version of myself for them. I think (Derek) Jeter said it best when he said that fans boo because they want to cheer. So I’m going to go out there and and do my best to give him something to cheer for and hope it’s a win after nine innings.” The 28-year-old Gold Glove winner had not appeared in a big league game since June 26 for St. Louis because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Montas gets shoulder injection, may not start in playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas received a second cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder and went on the injured list Tuesday, putting his rotation position in doubt for the postseason. Montas mentioned the shoulder issue to the Yankees after Friday’s start in Milwaukee, when New York failed to hold a 5-0 lead. He is 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts since the Yankees acquired him from Oakland for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade, leaving him 5-12 with a 4.05 ERA in 27 starts this season. Montas was diagnosed with shoulder inflammation and was given the injection on Monday. “I’m going to wait a couple days to start playing catch and go from there,” Montas said Tuesday. “Let the cortisone shot ... work the magic.”
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Mets have top payroll, Dodgers drop with Bauer suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets are on track to have baseball’s highest payroll for the first time since 1989, among a record-tying six teams set to pay a penalty for spending. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who started the season as the top spender, fell into second due to Trevor Bauer’s suspension. New York entered the last full month of the season with a $273.9 million payroll, according to updated figures through Aug. 31 complied by Major League Baseball. The Dodgers are second at $267.2 million, followed by the New York Yankees at $254.4 million. The Mets hope to win their first World Series title since 1986.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

62 and 700: Judge, Pujols closing in on home run milestones

Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols could make this a milestone week for home runs. Judge Sunday, raising his season total to 59, two shy of Roger Maris’ American League record. Now the slugger returns to Yankee Stadium, where New York plays its next six games. Pujols, meanwhile, is somewhat improbably closing in on the 700-homer mark after hitting 12 since the start of August. Judge’s pursuit of Maris has stirred debate over how to put this AL record in context, should he break it. He’s unlikely to threaten Barry Bonds’ major league record of 73, but that mark, as well as the exploits of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa around the same time, have become complicated by performance-enhancing drug suspicions.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy