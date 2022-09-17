Read full article on original website
In South Carolina, Harris urges students to vote in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in the midterm elections. In remarks Tuesday to...
GOP’s election-year standing with independents at risk
COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Sarah Motiff has voted for Sen. Ron Johnson every time his name appeared on the ballot, starting in 2010 when the Wisconsin Republican was first elected as part of the tea party wave. Fond of his tough views on spending, she began the year planning to support his reelection again.
Sample ballots, early voting starting and SD voting guide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting starts at the end of this week for South Dakotans and sample ballots are out. Before casting a vote in the 2022 general election, here’s what you need to know. What are we voting on?. This is a non-Presidential election so...
Smith comments on 1st education standards hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of four public hearings regarding new social standards in South Dakota classrooms wrapped up yesterday in Aberdeen. It included testimony from people both in favor and those who oppose. KELOLAND News sat down with democratic gubernatorial governor candidate Jamie Smith Tuesday to...
Judge in Florida school shooter case refuses to step down
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge overseeing the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz refused to step down Monday, rejecting a motion by his attorneys who accused her of being biased against their client and prejudicing the jurors who will decide if he should die for murdering 17 people four years ago.
State board hears views on SD social-studies standards
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A state panel that decides grade by grade on the goals of what students should be taught in South Dakota K-12 schools spent more than three hours Monday listening to people’s views of the latest version of proposed social-studies standards. Supporters and opponents received...
Nesiba talks state law, complaint filed against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2006, South Dakotans voted on Initiated Measure 5, a ballot measure to place restrictions on use of state aircraft. The measure was added to the ballot following backlash over then Gov. Mike Rounds’ use of state planes to travel for personal family matters. At the time, Rounds opposed the bill, stating, “When an opportunity arises to combine state business and a personal or family event, the governor should be allowed to do so.“
Florida man sentenced in Standing Rock Sioux Tribe scheme
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The former IT Director of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is heading to federal prison for his role in a bribery scheme. According to court documents, 54-year-old Sven Schreiber will spend one year and plus a day behind bars, followed by two years of supervised release. He will also have to pay a $15,000 fine. Schreiber pleaded guilty to Bribery Concerning Programs Receiving Federal Funds.
SD DOE: More than 86% of comments in opposition to proposal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a spotlight on how social studies are taught in South Dakota. The state Board of Education Standards held a first public hearing in Aberdeen on Monday, when opponents and supporters each received time to make their arguments. “I haven’t heard one teacher...
Hutterian soybean co-op agrees to pay a penalty
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Hutterian Co-operative of Aberdeen has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after receiving many loads of soybeans while lacking a state-required grain buyer’s license. The state Public Utilities Commission will decide on September 27 whether to accept the settlement that was signed...
One family’s loss creates farm safety movement
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the busy season for South Dakota farmers and ranchers. During this time safety is important to remember, even for the youngest members on the farm. In 2017, the Boomsma family lost their son in a farm accident. Now, they’ve written a book...
Over 150,000 South Dakotans qualify for student loan forgiveness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 20% of South Dakotans will have at least $10,000 less in student loan debt due to Joe Biden’s debt relief plan. Tuesday, the White House announced that an estimated 174,200 South Dakotans will qualify for Biden’s debt relief plan. That’s 19.8% of the state’s population. Of those who qualify, 65,100 of them are Pell Grant recipients meaning they can qualify for up to $20,000 in relief.
Board of Regents ‘excited’ for system-wide enrollment gain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After four years of decline, education officials celebrated system-wide gains for headcount enrollment in South Dakota’s six public higher-education universities. The fall 2022 headcount enrollment was announced at 33,690 students, a .7% increase from 33,455 students in 2021. The highest enrollment number has...
Flight to Hawaii interrupted for ukulele lesson
(KTLA) – A flight from California to Hawaii was interrupted, but not because of an incident or safety issue. Passengers were instead directed to pay attention to a musical type of in-flight instruction. On Friday, passengers on the Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu were surprised with...
