Theodore, AL

South Alabama football notes: Veteran Jalen Wayne gets No. 5 jersey for Louisiana Tech game

South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne will wear the honorary No. 5 jersey for Saturday night’s game vs. Louisiana Tech. It’s a first-time honor for Wayne, a sixth-year senior who is the longest-tenured member of the Jaguars team. The former Spanish Fort star has been around the program so long he remembers the 5 jersey in its first iteration, when it was a season-long award bestowed by former head coach Joey Jones.
RUSTON, LA
Theodore, AL
Spanish Fort, AL
Daphne, AL
Spanish Fort, AL
Spanish Fort, AL
AL.com

Bay Minette PD: 18-year-old tried to bring gun into Baldwin County, Blount High School football game

An 18-year-old from Mobile is in jail after allegedly trying to bring a loaded gun into a football game Friday night in Baldwin County. According to information provided by Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert, the incident took place during a Friday night game in which Baldwin County High School in Bay Minette hosted Mobile’s Blount High School.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Hot tickets: Seats getting scarce for some fall concerts in south Alabama

Looking over the fall concert season coming up in Mobile, a theme emerges: “Buy now.”. As of mid-September, there was only one show on the calendar officially labeled as a sellout: A Nov. 12 comedy show by Leanne Morgan, part of her “Big Panty Tour.” That’s pretty remarkable all by itself: For a Saenger show to sell out this far in advance usually takes a performer with massive pop-culture name recognition or a track record of filling the venue. Morgan clearly is red-hot right now.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
OBA

Gulf Coast rich in history as Native American Day approaches

Orange Beach museum honors Indian, fishing heritage. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Friday, Sept. 23, may be Native American Day nationwide but in Orange Beach and Baldwin County the culture of the first known inhabitants of the area is celebrated in a variety of ways year-round. “Baldwin...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical is slowly becoming better organized and is bound for the Caribbean. As of Tuesday afternoon, this system has a 70% chance of development of the next 2 days and an 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as […]
MOBILE, AL
Spain
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Football
Sports
WKRG News 5

Lanes reopen following crash involving 2 semi-trucks: ALEA

UPDATE (8:20 p.m.): The left lane of I-65 has reopened, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two semis has closed one lane of Interstate 65, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.  The crash happened Monday, Sept. 19 at I-65 near the […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shelby Myers welcomes baby

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Murphy High School graduate auditions for The Voice this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to hear one of our own auditioning on The Voice this week: Kori Hedgemon’s parents say she’s been singing her whole life!. “So we remember Kori wrapping herself with a beach towel and standing on front of the television just singing all the Selena songs in Spanish!” says her father, Jeffrey Hedgemon.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week: Timothy Felder

UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): US Marshals said they received tips about Timothy Felder after this story was published. Felder is now in custody. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information […]
MOBILE, AL
