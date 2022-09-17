Read full article on original website
Brandon Wilcox out after 3 games as Escambia Academy’s head football coach
Brandon Wilcox has confirmed to AL.com that he is out at Escambia Academy as coach after just three games. Wilcox would not comment further on the situation. Escambia Academy also announced on its Facebook page that Wilcox was no longer a part of the program. “As this is an ongoing...
South Alabama football notes: Veteran Jalen Wayne gets No. 5 jersey for Louisiana Tech game
South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne will wear the honorary No. 5 jersey for Saturday night’s game vs. Louisiana Tech. It’s a first-time honor for Wayne, a sixth-year senior who is the longest-tenured member of the Jaguars team. The former Spanish Fort star has been around the program so long he remembers the 5 jersey in its first iteration, when it was a season-long award bestowed by former head coach Joey Jones.
South Alabama’s Kane Wommack says Louisiana Tech week ‘massive’ for Jaguars
South Alabama’s Kane Wommack is not one who usually speaks in hyperbolic tones, but did nothing Monday to minimize the importance of his team’s next game. The Jaguars (2-1) host Louisiana Tech (1-2) at Hancock Whitney on Saturday night. South Alabama is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, a 32-31 heartbreaker at UCLA.
Man attempts to bring loaded gun to high school football game in south Alabama
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man after he was found trying to enter a high school football game with a loaded gun. Police said Keondra January showed up to the Baldwin County High School football game against Blount High School during the third quarter.
South Alabama’s Kane Wommack explains failed fake field goal vs. UCLA, cites Alabama 2011 play
The failed fake field goal near the end of South Alabama’s 32-31 loss to UCLA on Saturday has quickly gone down as one of the more infamous plays in the program’s short history. On fourth-and-2 from the UCLA 20 and about three minutes remaining, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack...
Bay Minette PD: 18-year-old tried to bring gun into Baldwin County, Blount High School football game
An 18-year-old from Mobile is in jail after allegedly trying to bring a loaded gun into a football game Friday night in Baldwin County. According to information provided by Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert, the incident took place during a Friday night game in which Baldwin County High School in Bay Minette hosted Mobile’s Blount High School.
Hot tickets: Seats getting scarce for some fall concerts in south Alabama
Looking over the fall concert season coming up in Mobile, a theme emerges: “Buy now.”. As of mid-September, there was only one show on the calendar officially labeled as a sellout: A Nov. 12 comedy show by Leanne Morgan, part of her “Big Panty Tour.” That’s pretty remarkable all by itself: For a Saenger show to sell out this far in advance usually takes a performer with massive pop-culture name recognition or a track record of filling the venue. Morgan clearly is red-hot right now.
Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
Gulf Coast rich in history as Native American Day approaches
Orange Beach museum honors Indian, fishing heritage. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Friday, Sept. 23, may be Native American Day nationwide but in Orange Beach and Baldwin County the culture of the first known inhabitants of the area is celebrated in a variety of ways year-round. “Baldwin...
Enthusiastic customers swamp Alabama bakery after shutdown over roach infestation
A lobby full of customers and a phone ringing off the hook were the order of business Tuesday, as 104-year-old Mobile bakery Pollman’s Bake Shop reopened after a two-month shutdown. “Oh my God,” Rose Pollman said of the hectic level of business. “It’s been like that since we opened,...
Medical helicopter lands at Destin Elementary, flies child to Pensacola for treatment
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An injured child was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola for emergency treatment Sunday night. The medical helicopter from Niceville landed at Destin Elementary school just before midnight. Destin Fire Rescue called the Okaloosa MedFlight team in along with EMS on scene. Crews chose the elementary school football field off Kelly […]
High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical is slowly becoming better organized and is bound for the Caribbean. As of Tuesday afternoon, this system has a 70% chance of development of the next 2 days and an 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as […]
Lanes reopen following crash involving 2 semi-trucks: ALEA
UPDATE (8:20 p.m.): The left lane of I-65 has reopened, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two semis has closed one lane of Interstate 65, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened Monday, Sept. 19 at I-65 near the […]
Shelby Myers welcomes baby
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
Pedestrian hit, killed by teenage driver in Orange Beach: Police
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department said they are investigating the death of a 55-year-old pedestrian on Canal Road Monday night. Police said a teenage driver struck the 55-year-old woman as the woman crossed Canal Road around 10:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the car that hit the woman is […]
1st responders pull person from vehicle, crash on I-65 near Sam’s Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A busy day for Mobile first responders. Crews responded to a crash on the I-65 Service Road near Sam’s Club just after noon on Sunday, Sept. 18. First responders from MFRD and the Mobile Police Department blocked the roadway to help. A car crashed into a ditch between the service road […]
Murphy High School graduate auditions for The Voice this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to hear one of our own auditioning on The Voice this week: Kori Hedgemon’s parents say she’s been singing her whole life!. “So we remember Kori wrapping herself with a beach towel and standing on front of the television just singing all the Selena songs in Spanish!” says her father, Jeffrey Hedgemon.
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location re-opening after roach infestation shut down
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location is officially back open as of Tuesday, Sept. 20 following a re-inspection after a July shut down due to a roach infestation. Mark Bryant, public information officer for the Mobile County Health Department, confirmed to WKRG on Tuesday the bakery was “re-inspected,” on […]
18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week: Timothy Felder
UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): US Marshals said they received tips about Timothy Felder after this story was published. Felder is now in custody. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information […]
