Looking over the fall concert season coming up in Mobile, a theme emerges: “Buy now.”. As of mid-September, there was only one show on the calendar officially labeled as a sellout: A Nov. 12 comedy show by Leanne Morgan, part of her “Big Panty Tour.” That’s pretty remarkable all by itself: For a Saenger show to sell out this far in advance usually takes a performer with massive pop-culture name recognition or a track record of filling the venue. Morgan clearly is red-hot right now.

MOBILE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO