Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate Down to 4.2 Percent in August, Lowest Rate in More Than 20 Years

A Complete Guide to Spotlight Pa’s Investigations of Pennsylvania’s Flawed Medical Marijuana Program
HARRISBURG, Pa. – A series of investigative stories from Spotlight PA this year has uncovered serious flaws in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program and prompted calls for change from doctors, patients, industry leaders, and policymakers. (Photo: Despite Pennsylvania’s outlier status and the high stakes for people seeking treatment, state...
Acting Secretary of State Reminds Eligible Pennsylvanians to Register to Vote by October 24 Deadline
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman marked National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday by reminding Pennsylvanians that the deadline to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 24 and by visiting three college campuses to encourage students to register to vote. (Pictured above:...
AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Pa.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are six cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.929 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.929. Average price during the week of September 12, 2022: $3.984. Average...
Pa. Election 2022: A Basic Guide to Vetting Candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor, and More
HARRISBURG, Pa. – All eyes will be on Pennsylvania this November election as a number of contentious races on the ballot will determine the state’s political future. (Photo: From top left, clockwise: U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman; U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz; gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro; gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Photo credit: Elizabeth Robertson, Jose F. Moreno, Heather Khalifa, Steven M. Falk / Philadelphia Inquirer)
PennDOT Data Shows Pennsylvania Roundabouts Reducing Fatalities, Injuries, and Crashes
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Monday that according to department data, fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts. (Pictured above: Route 6/19 (Main Street) and Route 198 (South Street) roundabout in Crawford County.) “We...
Tractor-Trailer Operator Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes into Culvert on I-80 in Pine Township
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer operator fell asleep at the wheel, and his vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert on Interstate 80 West in Pine Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred along Interstate 80, in Pine Township, Clearfield County, around 3:37 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
